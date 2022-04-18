Illini Baseball Off to Red Hot Start in Big Ten Play

By

On the whole, 2022 Illini baseball is a much better team than what many expected them to be. Pitching is a problem at times, as was to be expected given who and what they lost to the MLB Draft, but they can really hit the ball. Yes, Illinois did get off to a rough start this term, in non-conference action, but they are truly hitting their stride in league play now. At 10-2 they are just one game behind Rutgers for first place in the league.

The last time Illini baseball was playing this well in the Big Ten, or at least got off to start this hot in conference play, it was the famous 2015 champaign campaign. That year culminated in a Big Ten champaign NCAA Champaign Regional Championship, school record 50 wins and a school & Big Ten record 27 straight wins.

Not saying this side is going to approach anything like that, but we’ll learn a lot more about them when they welcome in third place and #24 ranked Maryland (7-2 in the league) to Illinois Field for a three-game set next weekend. The Illini do not play Rutgers this season, unless they meet in the Big Ten Tournament. In third place is Iowa, and Illinois have already won their series with the Hawkeyes, two games out of three, two weekends ago.

Before the big series against the Terps, Illinois will return to action on Tuesday afternoon, when they travel to Indiana State for a midweek matchup with the Sycamores. This provides another chance for Illini baseball head coach Dan Hartleb to move a little bit closer to the school record for wins. Hartleb, now at 495, is just 23 shy of tying the record set by Lee Eilbracht, who managed the program from 1952-78, and accumulated 518 wins.

Hartleb passed his mentor, Richard “Itch” Jones, last season.

At 19-14 overall, with 12 league games to go and six more non-conference games on the docket, the orange and blue still have plenty of work to do. Their 9-12 non-conference mark is keeping them from national rankings consideration right now, but if they keep winning that will change. The Big Ten Tournament, cancelled both of the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be critical.

It’s May 25-29, in Omaha, and it features the league’s top eight teams in a double elimination format. The Illini are in a great position right now to qualify for the event, which they have won four previous times in their program history.

That was also the last time that Illini baseball made the big dance. We’ll see what happens down the stretch, but so far you really have to like the positive trajectory of the season thus far.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.