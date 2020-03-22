Giorgi Bezhanishvili Works on Post Moves in Quarantine (Video)

By

Giorgi Bezhanishvili may not have the kind of season that a lot of Illini basketball fans had hoped for, but he’s still the team’s alpha dog when it comes to having a phenomenal sense of humor.

Illinois’ best player? No. The guy on the squad with the most personality? Absolutely! You can see why Illini coach Brad Underwood raves about the sophomore from Rustavi Georgin, Georgia and his magnetic charm in the video below.

Today should have been the day the Illini were either playing in their NCAA Tournament second round game or practicing for it. Instead a global pandemic broke out, and it’s the day that the state of Illinois began its shelter-in-place order.

It’s not martial law/total lockdown, as you can see leave your home, but only for the utmost essentials, until April 7. It also means that if you can stay home, please STAY HOME! And help us all fight against the spread of coronavirus.

While in quarantine, Bezhanishvili has been working on his post moves and he took to Instagram to show us his work. What truly makes this post so memorable is the background music. It sounds like what you hear on an episode of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (not the main theme, the soundtrack that accompanies David while he’s doing his errands and assorted random tasks).

View this post on Instagram Working on the pivot ?? #ballislife A post shared by Giorgi Bezhanishvili (@cherrigiorgi) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

COVID-19 has totally turned all of our lives completely upside down. We need to keep our minds occupied and have a good laugh in order to stay sane, and that’s no easy task with all sports totally off for the foreseeable future.

Thank you Giorgi Bezhanishvili for doing that today. Also, you should check out his Instagram story with the 10 for 10 challenge, as you’ll see former Illini Meyers Leonard taking part. With gyms closed and the weather very cold, a lot of us will have to do prison style workouts (push ups, sit ups, squad thrusts) for the time being.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines