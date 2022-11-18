Despite blowing their chances at a Big Ten West title this season, the Illinois Fighting Illini improved and overachieved this season. Almost certain to finish with eight victories, a big improvement over last season’s five, they did it with a group that is achieving far beyond their recruiting rankings.

Which then goes to show you how the star system itself is kind of overrated. Illinois, despite having the number one ranked defense in the nation up until last week, doesn’t have a true NFL draft first round prospect.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon has the highest NFL Draft stock of anybody on this Illini team, by far. Although Johnny Newton will be there, and maybe higher rated, when his time comes later down the line.

Witherspoon is second nationally in passes defended per game (1.8), and a 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention (media and coaches). The strength of this defense, and with that, obviously the Illini football team in general, is the secondary. No doubt.

They still lead the nation in interceptions.

The Illini are leading the nation in

» Scoring defense

» Total defense

» Fewest touchdowns allowed

» Passing efficiency defense

» Interceptions

» Fewest red zone attempts allowed

» Red zone touchdown percentage against

While it is definitely a balanced unit, with talent, depth and skill all around, Devon Witherspoon is the guy who is most likely to make it to the next level.

Walter Football has him as an early second round pick, going 34th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WF wrote up Devon Witherspoon, in a scouting report, as follows:

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder impressed preseason evaluators thanks to having serious speed to go along with adequate size. Advance scouts noted his cover ability, saying he is fast and athletic to run the route to prevent separation. However, team sources don’t like the lack of ball skills and ball production.

Sounds right, as Witherspoon really could use more INTs and PBUs to pad his stats somewhat.

Many Illini fans were upset about his pass interference call, down the stretch, of the Purdue game, but it was questionable.

It seems like Witherspoon and the Illini got a very bad break on that one. That said, they should have been able to put away a very mediocre Purdue team that was there for the taking, much earlier in the game.

Illinois had plenty of chances earlier, so that call didn’t decide the game, and with it the Big Ten West title.

It’s just a shame that Illinois squandered this opportunity, because it won’t likely come around again. The division will never be this down again, and then of course, we’ll have realignment in due course.

The idea being that divisional disparities like we have now will go away.

But there would have been nothing wrong with Illinois getting a banner by beating up on a weakened league. It’s exactly what the 2001 Big Ten championship team did, as the conference was down that year and the Illini took advantage.

And after college ball is done for Witherspoon, the next level beckons.

Tankathon also has him slotted as a second round pick, going to the New England Patriots with the 52nd overall selection.

