Devon Witherspoon Unsure About Playing in Illini Bowl Game

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon has the highest NFL Draft stock of anybody on this 8-4 Illinois Fighting Illini team, by far. Although it’s worth noting that Johnny Newton will be right up there, and maybe even higher rated, when his time comes later down the line.

Illinois, despite having the number one ranked defense in the nation most of the season, doesn’t have a true NFL draft first round prospect, outside of Witherspoon, so he really is the only key Illinois player who would be likely to skip the bowl game.

Witherspoon was asked, after the 41-3 demolition of Northwestern on Saturday, if he plans to play in the bowl game or not. He said he didn’t know yet. (Which kind of implies an answer of no, he won’t be).

Witherspoon is second nationally in passes defended per game (1.8), and a 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention (media and coaches). The strength of this defense, and with that, obviously the Illini football team in general, is the secondary.

No doubt.

Illinois is 1st in the nation in interceptions (22), as well as

• 1st in the nation in passing efficiency defense (89.8)

• 1st in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed (8)

• 1st in the nation in yards per pass attempt (5.4)

While it is definitely a balanced unit, with talent, depth and skill all around, Devon Witherspoon is the guy who is most likely to make it to the next level.

Tankathon also has him slotted as a second round pick, going to the New England Patriots with the 52nd overall selection.

Walter Football has him as an early second round pick, going 34th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WF wrote up Devon Witherspoon, in a scouting report, as follows:

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder impressed preseason evaluators thanks to having serious speed to go along with adequate size. Advance scouts noted his cover ability, saying he is fast and athletic to run the route to prevent separation. However, team sources don’t like the lack of ball skills and ball production.

Sounds right, as Witherspoon really could use more INTs and PBUs to pad his stats somewhat.

“I think I had a pretty good year, but I just couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Witherspoon said of his season.

“I don’t try to take all the credit and stuff, but my front line, they deserve all the credit. The things they do up front allows me to play the game and play the way I like to play.

“Shoutout to them boys. I just think I had a great season, but it’s all because of them.”

In describing his success this year, Devon Witherspoon said:

“It means a lot. I’m trying to contain all the happiness and try to keep a straight face, but it just means a lot. I’m very proud of myself. I came a long way since I first got here and stuff, so it means a lot to me.”

And after college ball is done for Witherspoon, the next level beckons.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories