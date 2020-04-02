Dee Brown Retains Asst. Position Under New Coach at UIC

By

Despite the change in leadership at UIC, Illinois Fighting Illini legend Dee Brown will remain on board as an assistant coach. Luke Yaklich, announced last week as the Flames new head coach, has formalized his staff, and it includes Brown, Will Veasley and Brock Erickson.

Yaklich, a former Texas and Michigan assistant, takes over for Steve McClain, who was dismissed on March 13, after leading the program for five seasons.

“I am very excited to have Dee join our coaching staff,” Yaklich said in a statement.

“His energy, passion and knowledge of the game will be instrumental for all of our players, but especially our point guards and guards. His love and passion for basketball in the state of Illinois and Chicago is evident at all times. He will be a tremendous mentor for our players.”

“I’m excited for Dee to be able to impart his wisdom to our team on both ends of the court.”

Brown has been an assistant on McClain’s staff the past three seasons. Dee Brown worked at his alma mater from 2015 to 2016 as an assistant to the athletic director, and later as director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball.

When there was no path to a coaching position for him at Illinois, the former Cousy Award (nation’s best point guard) winner and Sporting News National Player of the Year left the program.

As for UIC, they are still searching for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004. McClain finished with a losing record overall and a sub .500 record in conference play during his five seasons at the circle campus. Highlights of his regime included a CIT Runner-Up appearance in 2018, a CBI semifinals appearance in 2017 and a Horizon League tournament final appearance this season.

Yaklich is a former assistant at Michigan and Texas.

