Chase Brown Lone Bright Spot for Illini in Rough Homecoming Defeat

Here’s where you have the ultimate test as a writer- find something positive to say about the Illinois Fighting Illini Homecoming loss to Wisconsin. It was 24-0 on the scoreboard, but much uglier than that sounds overall.

However, Chase Brown brought his A-game. It’s just too bad that Illinois was so awful in every other aspect, hence they weren’t able to utilize him more. He finished with 35 yards rushing on eight carries, and two catches for five yards receiving. While that is certainly nothing to write home about, consider this- he accounted for more than 40% of Illinois’ total offense.

Chase Brown was coming off his career game, and Illini fans were expecting more of the same- maybe some other day.

“Running backs need to fit into three categories,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said on Thursday.

“They need to have speed, they need to have power and they need to have vision, and he has all three of those; and home run speed.”

Bielema said Chase Brown approached this game “more grounded in his preparation than ever before.”

“So as he gets accolades his mama did a good job to raise an incredible group of kids that are hungrier now that they have had success to have even more in the future.”

It’s just too bad that the o-line in front of Brown today played so utterly awful. At least when the offensive line improves someday, whenever that is, they have a great piece to build around at tailback.

