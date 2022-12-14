NEW YORK- On a national level, the Heisman buzz very slowly trickled in, eventually, for Illinois running back Chase Brown. But honestly, the Ontario native and nation’s second leading rusher, was always a long shot to make it here to New York in mid-December.

Despite the fact that he was the first back, in the entire country, to rush for 1,000 yards this season. Why is that? See below:

If Chase Brown played for a SEC school, he would have won the 2022 Heisman Trophy already.

And ESPN would be telling us every single day that he’s the next Emmitt Smith — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) October 15, 2022

Illini coach Bret Bielema, in the post-game presser after the Illini’s upset win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Homecoming today, gave a more in-depth answer.

“I’ve been reaching out to the people I can,” Bielema said.

“I tell this to scouts and to media that grab me; if I was here, in my opinion, with Chase’s whole career, like if we came in three years ago when he came in here, I think he would be right in the thick of the Heisman race as we speak.

“It’s just, he’s kinda been late to the party. He got a little bit of pub last year then has kinda been on the scene but if there’s a better player in college football, that has had an effect on his program, I’d like to know who it is.

“Like I get it, there’s a lot of preseason rankings that players and teams that had a lot of hype before the season, but I reached out to [the people in] my phone and my contacts about how special this young man is.”

Pretty much sums it up, as the Heisman almost always goes to a quarterback (it did again this time- USC’s Caleb Williams), but sometimes to a running back, on a national title contending team.

Also, 99% of the time, the Heisman winner has to play for a traditional power. It’s far from fair, and it is what it is, with Illinois failing to have a player even receive a single vote for the Heisman trophy since 2001.

That was quarterback Kurt Kittner, who finished 12th in the Heisman balloting that season. Chase Brown met a small group of reporters, following the #24 Illini dominating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 26-14. (That score line doesn’t tell the whole story really.

The 472-180 difference in yardage is a better indicator, likewise for the 40:04-19:56 time of possession discrepancy).

“It’s what people are talking about right now. It’s kind of a buzz,” Brown responded to a question about potentially winning the Heisman.

“But in my mind, I want to get my body back and be the best I can be for Nebraska.”

In reference to an earlier question, he said that it’s commonplace, on campus, for people to shout “Heisman, Heisman, Heisman” at him.

Epic trolling by the Memorial Stadium audio guy-

Playing Hues Corporation “Rock the Boat”

After defeating P.J. Fleck, known for his #rowtheboat mantra#Illini pic.twitter.com/5BwytrysPU — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) October 15, 2022

“I mute all my notifications on social media,” he answered I get tagged in 1,000 things a day, so right now I’m, just focused on ball.”

Speaking of “a thousand,” Chase Brown, today, became just the third running back in program history to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (Robert Holcombe & Jim Grabowski were the others) in 2022.

Earlier this season, he surpassed the legendary Red Grange on the school’s all-time list. And eventually Chase Brown moved up to second on Illinois’ all-time rushing list.

While he himself did not talk about the Heisman race on, and his potential place in it on that day, his teammates did.

“Give it to him!” Illini QB1 Tommy DeVito said.

“Just for him to even be in that conversation shows just how special he is and how special he’s been playing,” said Illinois’ top wide receiver, Isaiah Williams.

“Biggest thing is I hope he keeps it going forward. The rest of us just want to do our job so he can continue do that.”

Chase Brown at least deserved an invite to the downtown athletic club as a finalist. And he really deserved the Dayne-Ameche award, which goes to the Big Ten’s top running back. He didn’t get that either. Ditto for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s best running back. The guy on Texas got it instead.

But he did get second team All-American, and the NFL awaits for him after graduation.

“When you have a back that can play at a level he can play at, backs have a limited lifespan,” Bielema said of Chase Brown.

“Every play that they have the ball usually ends in a collision, and one thing I’ve learned — and I see my back’s that I’ve had in the past — these guys play eight, nine, ten years in the league. And I think other programs, they treat em’ like meat squad.

“They don’t take care of em’ in practice, they don’t take care of em’ in their training, and the byproduct is they have a shorter career. Chase understands that.

“He takes incredibly good care of his body.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He's also the author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," and "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

