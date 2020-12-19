Bret Bielema’s wife, Jen Bielema, Inspires QOTY Candidate

By

With Illinois hiring Bret Bielema today as their new head football coach, we flash back to November of 2015 in this piece from Nov. 27, 2015, so enjoy.

The wife of Bret Bielema, Jen Bielema, whose maiden name is Jennifer Hielsberg, inspired what is quite possibly the quote of the year this college football season.

Here’s the video clip:

Bret Bielema was excited about 'hopping on his wife' after win over Ole Miss https://t.co/FLJer3e2Pw pic.twitter.com/yT0kFcGIPT — UPROXX Sports (@UPROXXSports) November 8, 2015

Following his game on November 14th, the Arkansas Razorbacks and former Wisconsin coach said in his post game press conference that he was excited about “hopping on his wife,” before correcting the Freudian slip, to what he really mean to say:

“hop on a plane with my wife.”

CFB QOTY- College Football Quote of the Year material right there. In case you’re interested here’s more on Jen Bielema.

She’s a 2004 college graduate (which would probably make her approximately 33 years old currently) who majored in psychology. The former bank teller met Bret in Las Vegas while she was vacationing from that job in Tampa, Florida.

She was an aspiring model/actress, and the story goes that they met at the same table in a casino.

