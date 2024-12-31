Bret Bielema Has an $88,000 Super Bowl Ring

Illini head coach Bret Bielema has some bodacious bling in his possession. In addition to his Rose Bowl ring from his playing days (1990 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Co-Champions, lost to Washington 46-34), he has a ring Super Bowl ring.

It’s from Super Bowl LIII, when he served as the defensive line coach under Bill Belichick, with the New England Patriots.

Citrus Bowl FYIs

#15 South Carolina Gamecocks vs #20 Illinois Fighting Illini

Kickoff: Tue. Dec. 31, 3pm EST (Fun fact: this will be the first Citrus Bowl not on Jan. 1 of Jan 2 since 2016).

TV: ABC, Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (reporter)

Spread: South Carolina -9.5, Money Line -360, U/O 47.5, ESPN Analytics South Carolina 72.4%

Illini Football Material: History Nuggets & Tidbits Coaching History Part 1 Coaching History Part 2 Coaching History Part 3

Citrus Bowl Opt-Outs Illini Football 2022 vs 2024 Citrus Bowl News and Notes/Nuggets and Tidbits

There is a stark, and I mean STARK contrast in valuation, between the Rose Bowl ring and the Super Bowl ring.

I’ll let Bielema tell it, as he did today at the Citrus Bowl press conference.

“Bowl games have evolved so much,” Bielema said.

“Commonly during my recruiting pitches when we have kids on campus, I show them the 1990 Rose Bowl that I was a part of as a player. That Rose Bowl ring, when I bring kids on campus, sits right next to a Super Bowl ring.

“I think that Rose Bowl ring was $150 by NCAA rules back then, and it sits next to a Super Bowl ring that was $88,000. 20 fake diamonds versus 220 real diamonds.

“I always say to people, those are two cool rings, and a lot of people would say the Super Bowl ring has more value, but both of those rings mean everything to me, because it represents a year.”

220 diamonds?! Damn! That is icy.

In the words of Gucci Mane “so icy I get chill bumps on my neck.”

Bielema continued on, discussing the motivation for his side in this game:

“I think that’s what it gets down to. We’re not saying any kid any amount of dollars to play in this game.

“I know some teams have done that and that’s perfectly great for them, but our kids want to be here and are a part of it.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

