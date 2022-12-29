Brad Underwood Has Totally Lost this Illini Basketball Team

Tonight sees Illini basketball return to the court, for the first time since the worst Braggin’ Rights result in the history of that storied game. That is not hyperbole. Illinois just did not mentally or physically show up for that game, one that matters a whole lot to this fan base, and this program historically.

It isn’t just that they lost, it’s that they clearly conveyed a lack of desire, motivation and ambition. Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood said Illinois played the worst defense of any team that he’s ever coached.

“They out-toughed us,” Underwood said in postgame. “They out-fought us. They took our ball.”

Underwood has been very critical of his own team in recent weeks, and this squad has certainly given him plenty of reason to be very critical. They didn’t seem to really care against Mizzou, as they got totally blown out of the water, especially so on the defensive end.

Sequences like the one shown below were frequent in the Braggin’ Rights game:

Getting drubbed by Penn State, at home no less in front of a sellout crowd, was not much better. There is no excuse for that, especially after just beating the #2 ranked team in the country (Texas).

After the shocking upset loss to PSU, Illinois really struggled with Alabama A&M, coming much closer to losing to that low-major opponent than anyone ever thought they would.

After that game, grad transfer Matthew Mayer spoke openly of internal strife and problems.

But honestly, it is his body language here that says so much more than his words.

(And his words even included “I’m not even going to say what I really feel up here, and you know that whenever someone says something in that vein, the reality behind closed doors is even worse than what is public knowledge!)

Pay close attention to what happens when Mayer talks around the 2:47 mark and the 3:06 mark. You know what they say- most of human communication is non-verbal!

Then you have the Brad Underwood answering a reporter’s question by making a fart noise.

While that gesture could probably be a good summation of this team right now, or at least the lack of leadership on it (leadership was what Underwood was being asked about), it was still unprofessional for a power five conference coach to do that.

It was immature too, and he has been around long enough to know that. Maybe Terrence Shannon isn’t a great leader. We know that Matthew Mayer isn’t either. Doesn’t really seem like Coleman Hawkins is a leader as well.

Look at this clip, where he literally says that he tunes out Underwood’s instruction.

Coleman literally said on video that the best thing to do with Underwood is tune him out, and that Trent was able to help the whole team tune him out to get through the season. pic.twitter.com/P43YcKlkFp

— K. Andrew Deffley (@AndrewDeffley) December 23, 2022

Yikes, this team is lost! Brad Underwood has totally lost his squad, and the results of the last three games verify that. Can he get them back?

Well, tonight might not tell us much towards answering that question. Bethune-Cookman is like Alabama A&M, not even a mid-major.

Maybe not even a low-major. Illini basketball, a program ranked by the AP in 2017 as the 11th best all-time nationally, should not struggle with motivational issues.

This Illini basketball team, still ranked #16 in the nation prior to that embarrassment against Mizzou, should beat BCU pretty easily, even if they are not giving a full 100% effort.

Just like Brad Underwood has lost this team, he can get them back too. How?

I don’t know, it’s his job to find that solution, not mine.

It does happen with coaches sometimes; we do see them in press conferences openly criticize the effort and motivation of their own teams.

Guess whose job it is to fix that- the coach himself. Granted Mayer and Hawkins for sure, and probably a couple others too, have been giving Underwood more problems than he should have to deal with.

However, it is still up to Underwood to figure it out.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

