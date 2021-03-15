By

On a media call today ahead of the NCAA Tournament, CBS Analyst Bill Raftery gave his take on what the key ingredient might be to winning the 2021 national title.

He also explained what he saw in the Illinois Fighting Illini which conveys that yes, the 3rd overall seeded team in the country might indeed possess that secret sauce. #1 seeded Illinois opens their March Madness campaign Friday at the Farmers Coliseum. They’ll take on #16 seed Drexel at 12:15 CST.

Just announced!#Illini tip vs Drexel 12:15 PM CST, Fri on TBS from

Farmers Coliseum

announcers:

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson #IlliniNation — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 15, 2021

In answering a reporter question about Illinois, Raftery said that he believes the key to winning this tournament is staying fresh, mentally. aspect for aspirations of winning it all

“The coach that’s going to win this championship is going to be the best band leader or entertainer,” the accomplished veteran broadcaster said.

“And the reason I say that, there’s so much time they’re going to be alone and we talked with the staff at Illinois, and just to have an opportunity to be with them- they played poker, they brought their Pelotons. They just did a little of everything to entertain themselves, video games, things like that and I really think that’s going to be the key.

“Keeping them fresh, enjoying themselves, bonding together, I think that’s going to be just as much a challenge as game preparation.”

Raftery is spot on, being sequestered in Indianapolis, a place known as Nap Town for a reason, can lead to tedium. Especially so if you’re a young college kid living through a once in a century pandemic, where entertainment options are even further reduced.

And as anybody with a Peloton account will tell you, those machines are quite addictive; but in a good way.

What Raftery pointed out is something Illini media and fans have noticed all season long- these guys do get along great, and when they take care of business, they have a lot of fun in doing so. You can see that in their football style baseline in bounds formation, which is utilized to draw fouls and kill games off in the end.

The way Illini coach Brad Underwood talked about it, reflects the good mood that’s almost always present in this team.

Raftery also discussed the tremendous collective spirit that this Illinois team has, and how it complements the tangible, on-the-court advantages that the Illini have over almost every other team in the country.

“The many backups they have in all the spots, they’re deep, they’re flexible,” Raftery continued.

“They can play big, small.

“Having said all that about Xs and Os, just the way they got along is something special, not that other teams don’t, but they just have a lot of juice and life; they’re having a ball.”

Maybe this is the year? Perhaps 2021 is the year that sees Illinois overcome a long NCAA Tournament history that’s been mostly filled with heartbreak and disappointment. They have a lot of great pieces, with the nation’s best closer, Ayo Dosunmu as their alpha dog.

The Robin to Dosunmu’s Batman is Kofi Cockburn, the nation’s best true, old school style big man. Big Ten sixth man of the year Andre Curbelo gives you an x-factor, a little guy who can still score in the paint on anyone, no matter the size disadvantage.

Trent Frazier provides a stellar defender on the wings and perimeter while Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison are underrated role players and glue guys.

Adding to the mix is freshman Adam Miller, who is more than just a shooter, he’s a true scorer too.

“And to me it’s been extremely impressive,” Raftery continued.

“And it shows on the floor too, they support one another, they back one another up, they’ve just done a marvelous job.”

