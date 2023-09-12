Illini Football vs #7 Penn State Game Preview, Prediction

This is not what you need right now if you’re Illini football Bret Bielema and his team. #7 Penn State, who currently rank among the top 20 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense, are coming to down.

The Nittany Lions are sixth in scoring off, averaging 50.5 ppg, while checking in at No. 17 nationally in scoring def (11.0 points per game).

Penn State at Illini Football FYIs

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. CT



Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call (but no longer coming on site, as they had previously promised).

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

The good news is that after this game, things get a lot easier for the Illini. On paper, this is their toughest game of the season. And while Kansas absolutely ransacked them, maybe it is true- Jalon Daniels will be the Big 12 Player of the Year.

If so, then that lopsided loss isn’t as bad.

This weekend, we also saw Toledo hang 70 (50 in the first half) on a FCS opponent, so maybe the Rockets are a double digit win team, and that narrow escape from the MAC champs isn’t as awful either?

As bad as this Illini football team has looked through the first two, it is not time to rule out a bowl berth yet.

As we’ve seen through the first couple weeks, the Big Ten West is overall pretty bad, and thus wide open.

So while you can say goodbye to the idea of 8 or 9 wins this year, chances for Ws will be plentiful once we get into divisional play.

However, neither coordinator looked like they game-planned for Kansas this past Friday, and Aaron Henry’s defense got absolutely gashed. So far, he looks in over his head with this gig.

But hey, Jim Leonhard is there on staff now, should things continue to go very south, really fast.

Overall, the Illini defense looks completely lost, and a shell of what it was last year. The running game hasn’t gotten on track yet, but then again it hasn’t had a full opportunity yet.

There is good news, as this team has a real quarterback in Luke Altmyer. Not only he is a very talented, dual threat quarterback, but he has cajones.

Or guts, moxie, chutzpah, stones, heart, soul- whatever you want to call it.

If Barry Lunney can do a better job with play-calling, and help Altmyer to get the ball to Isaiah Williams and company, then maybe they can actually stay competitive in this one.

Because when you have a great QB, in power five college football, you’re going to be competitive. But so far, the OL has been dismal, and they need to be a lot better, in order to keep him healthy.

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Until proven otherwise, James Franklin remains the new Ron Zook- elite recruiter, lacking as an actual gameday coach. He is what he is. To his credit, Franklin gets the 5-stars, and this group is as talented as he’s ever had.

But he just can’t get over that “3rd best team in the Big Ten East, and thus best 3rd team in the conference overall” hump.

Michigan was down, and there for the taking, but it was actually Michigan State who stepped up, albeit briefly, to claim second position behind Ohio State.

(Given the news today, MSU isn’t coming back for a long, long time).

Michigan has gotten the best of OSU the past two years, but we’re still waiting to see if Penn State cam make a similar jump.

They whipped Delaware (1-1, 1-0), 63-7 on Saturday as they racked up a total of 541 yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns while holding the Blue Hens to only 140 total yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is just as hyped as any QB to come through State College in a very long time. Will he be as overrated as Christian Hackenberg? Or more productive and efficient than Sean Clifford?

He completed 22-of-26 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown last season. Meanwhile Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Lions ground attack put up 315 in total.

Prediction

Penn State 41, Illini Football 20

