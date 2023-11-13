2023 Illini Football Bowl Game Projections, Prospects

With QB1 Luke Altmyer out yesterday, due to his failing to clear concussion protocol, QB2 John Paddock stepped right in and further elevated his Illini football legend. In the 48-45 (OT) win over Indiana, he ripped off 507 passing yards, which is the second most ever (Dave Wilson, Nov. 1980 at Ohio State is #1) single game passing yards in school history.

It’s also a Memorial Stadium record. Overall, the game was about as non-Big Ten Westy as it gets!

With the OT win over Indiana, this Illini football team is now 5-5, so as long as they split or better over these last two, they’re going bowling.

The Illini visit Iowa (who probably don’t even have 507 passing yards on the season) on Saturday, and then close with the LOLHAT game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Both are winnable; both are potential Ls. Maybe we’ll see a replay of the 2014 Land of Lincoln Hat Trophy game, where both teams entered 5-6 and it was a bowl play-in game.

(For the Northwestern bowl game projections go here)

Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1pm, Tues. Dec. 26, 1pm

ESPN (Schlabach) opponent: Ohio

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 8pm, Tues. Dec. 26

ESPN (Bonagura) opponent: West Virginia

Birmingham Bowl, Protective Stadium, 11am Sat. Dec. 23

24/7 Sports opponent: UCF

Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, 6:30pm, Sat. Dec. 23

CBS opponent: USC

Sporting News opponent: Utah

By the way, if you’re wondering about getting in via the 5-win scenario, here is a link explaining how that works. You probably already know that once the bowls go looking for 5-win teams, it’s all about APR.

Here is a link that explains where Illini football ranks in that regard.

