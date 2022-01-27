The Ultimate Checklist for 2022 Kentucky Derby Race

By

One of the much-awaited horse races this year is the Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is more than just a horse race event. It is also considered a hat fashion gala, a betting party, and many more.

So, if you wanted your Kentucky Derby 2022 to be something memorable and fun, you might want to check out the checklist compiled below and reimagine your Kentucky Derby this year to be more than just a betting event.

Familiarize the Derby Contenders

Since betting would be your priority for the Kentucky Derby, you should never forget to take time and familiarize all of the contenders running in the Derby. Do what you have been doing in the past Derby races if you are a veteran bettor.

Know how each horse performed in the past. You should also know who trained the horses or the jockey during the event. These factors are vital in predicting who will likely win the Kentucky Derby.

Keep Yourself Updated

Since it is still months before the event itself, you must always remember to stay updated with the Derby Prep Races events. It is one way to know who amongst the aspirants will make it to the final race on May 7, 2022.

There are still a lot of pre-derby races you should be watching and betting on, like the Holy Bull or the Tampa Bay Derby to name just a few. So you better keep updated with all the events and the development of the event.

Bet on Your Favorite

Now that you have handicapped the horses for the Kentucky Derby, you probably have a favorite already. So, the next on your checklist should be betting on your favorite horse. It would be best never to forget to add it to your list to ensure that you will never forget about it.

You might be very consumed by the fun and excitement of the Kentucky Derby and forget about the most vital part of it all, which is betting and winning. Thus, you could check out the tvg horse race betting guide to refresh things. So, before everything gets overwhelming and you become busy, you must include it on your checklist to remind you.

Hats to Impress

Because the Kentucky Derby is also an event for everyone who loves to dress up, you might want to start looking for an outfit you will wear at the event if you plan to attend in person. The rule in choosing an outfit for the Kentucky Derby is to keep it simple so that your outfit won’t steal the spotlight away from your hat.

The key to impressing at the Kentucky Derby is your hat. Make it big and grand to capture attention at the event. You should wear the best hat from the horse race to the after party of the race.

Throw a Derby Party

Whether you will be attending the race in person or only watching it at home, you must throw a derby party. Your Kentucky Derby experience will never be the same without a derby party.

If you are planning only to enjoy the race at the comfort of your home, you should invite your friends over to watch the race with you. They can also bet on their favorite to make their experience intense.

Never forget to wear your derby hat even if you only watch it at home. Do not deprive yourself of the fun you could experience when you choose to attend the race on-site.

Prepare delicious food and drinks for your guests. Don’t forget to decorate for the occasion so that your guests will love the experience even more. You can also add more to the fun by conducting party games before the event starts. It will keep your guests hooked and won’t get bored while waiting for the main event.

Make sure that you and your guests are ready to bet. Share your favorite online betting site with them and start betting for the horse of your choice.

Enjoy the Race

Of course, do not forget to enjoy the main event of the day, which is the race itself. It is okay to have fun with the dress-up, the hat, and the party but never forget to watch and be held at the edge of your seat with the excitement of the race.

See how your horse does his best to finish the race and win your wager money. Feel the cheer and the scream of other audiences and savor the feeling of winning as it unfolds right before your eyes.

It would be best if you also appreciated the adrenaline rush in your body as it is what the horse race is all about: The rush, the excitement, and the fun.

Start Preparing for the Upcoming Derby

You still have a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. It is best to start early to still have enough time for any hiccups along the way. Use the checklist above to help you prepare and ensure that you will enjoy this year’s Kentucky Derby race.