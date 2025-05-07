Ranking the five biggest flat races from around the world

(Stock ID: 2099325634)

Flat racing is a global sport, with iconic events staged across different continents that capture the imagination and attention of pundits and punters alike. For anyone interested in horse race betting, these prestigious races not only provide thrilling action but also offer some of the richest and most competitive fields in the world.

Factors such as track conditions also play a crucial role in shaping the outcomes of these elite contests. But which flat races truly stand above the rest? Here’s our ranking of the top five contests in the world.

1. The Derby (Epsom, England)

While its prize pot isn’t as large as some of the biggest races in the world—just £850,650 for the winner—the Derby is the original and arguably most famous race of its kind.

Run at Epsom Downs in Surrey since 1780, the race’s mile-and-a-half trip tests the class and stamina of the top three-year-olds.

Many of the greatest names in horse racing history have been crowned here, and winning the Derby remains the pinnacle for any owner, trainer or jockey.

From a breeding perspective, winning the Derby will result in a colt’s stock rising starkly, and several of its winners have become the top sires of all time, like Galileo.

2. Kentucky Derby (Churchill Downs, USA)

Often dubbed ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ the Kentucky Derby has more than earned its place on this list.

Held annually on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, this ‘Race for the Roses’ is a cultural institution in the United States, with the build-up lasting weeks.

Raced over a mile and a quarter for three-year-olds, this is the first leg of the American Triple Crown, and a victory can make a horse a household name.

A record $210 million was wagered on last year’s Kentucky Derby, and 2025’s renewal is expected to top that.

3. Saudi Cup (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Although it might be a newer race in the grander scheme of things, having only been inaugurated in 2020, the Saudi Cup has quickly become the richest race in the world, offering a hefty $20m prize purse.

Only open to horses four and older, the 1,800-meter contest on dirt attracts some of the best talent from America, Japan, Europe and beyond, thanks to its eye-watering winnings.

That’s evident in the fact that thoroughbreds from three different continents have already been crowned the winner at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in just six renewals.

British trainer John Gosden and Irish rider David Egan famously won the Saudi Cup with Mishriff in 2021, while the other winners have been from the US and Japan, respectively.

4. Melbourne Cup (Flemington, Australia)

Known as the ‘race that stops the nation,’ Australia’s Melbourne Cup needs no introduction. Run over a testing two miles at Flemington Racecourse, it tests stamina and is one of the world’s richest handicaps.

The Melbourne Cup attracts international horses and riders year after year, adding intrigue for racing fans around the world. Finding the winner is notoriously difficult, as the handicapper levels out the playing field with his weight allocations, while the softer ground in the spring can play a key role.

5. Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp, France)

Regularly shortened to just ‘the Arc,’ the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe determines Europe’s champion middle-distance horse.

Contested over a mile and a half at Longchamp in Paris, and open to horses aged three and older, the Arc boasts a glittering roll of honour—including two-time winner Enable.

The best of France, Ireland, and Britain line up, while the race has more recently become a phenomenon in Japan.

Last year’s renewal was a career-defining moment for Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett, as Bluestocking delivered a massive victory in the Juddmonte colours.

