Kentucky Derby Contenders: Who Should You Wager On?

The countdown to the opening leg of the Triple Crown is well underway, as just under three months remain until the Kentucky Derby in 2025.

An important stage of the season gets underway in February, as the prep races come thick and fast, which should provide a better look at some of the leading contenders for the race at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

At this early stage, Citizen Bull leads the standings on the Road to the Kentucky Derby after winning the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, but it could be found that the three-year-old isn’t even his trainer’s best hope of a Derby winner in 2025.

But, which horses could be worth following in the prep races before the opening race of the Triple Crown in May?

Barnes- Bob Baffert

Citizen Bull may be the best Bob Baffert hope based on the current standings, but there is a strong sense that Barnes could be the yard’s big chance on their Derby comeback in 2025.

The son of Into Mischief has routinely won two from two on track to this point, and he made a statement on his first start in graded company when dismantling the G2 San Vicente field over seven furlongs at Santa Anita.

He is yet to run over further than a mile, but he holds some interesting routes to the Derby, which could include runs in the G2 Rebel Stakes and G1 Arkansas Derby.

East Avenue- Brendan Walsh

There was strong feeling surround the Brendan Walsh yard before the Breeders’ Cup last year, as the team felt that they had an excellent chance in the form of East Avenue.

However, everything went wrong for the talented two-year-old from an early stage at Del Mar, and he could finish no better than ninth in the Juvenile. But, if you draw a line through that run, it could be argued that he was the most progressive two-year-old last season.

His statement win was produced over an extended mile at Keeneland when winning the G1 Breeders’ Futurity, putting a commanding five lengths between himself and Ferocious.

All eyes will be on his upcoming run in the G2 Risen Star Stakes, as he could come up against some competitive rivals in the forms of Jonathan’s Way and Built.

Burnham Square- Ian Wilkes

Burnham Square is a fascinating outsider worth considering on the Road to the Kentucky Derby this year. The three-year-old is by Liam’s Map, who has produced some notable Grade One winners including Basin, Colonel Liam, and Juju’s Map.

Burnham Square has already won twice from four career starts, with his last two efforts resulting in wins. After breaking his maiden take at Gulfstream Park, he produced an excellent effort to beat Tappan Street in the G3 Holy Bull.

The speed ratings indicate that he is among the most progressive three-year-old contenders at this stage, and he could be a much shorter choice in the betting if landing success in either the G1 Florida Derby or G2 Fountain of Youth, which are his possible next stops.

Disco Time- Brad Cox

Disco Time could be the leading Brad Cox contender in the Derby this year. The son of Not This Time should have interesting claims based on the performances of some of the progeny from the sire in recent years.

Among those include 2022 Travers Stakes winner and one-time Derby favourite Epicenter. Disco Time has done very little wrong on track to this point, winning three from three under rules.

The latest of those was a professional first outing over 1 1/16 miles when beating Built in the G3 Lecomte Stakes. He already has some notable next stops, which includes a potential run in either the G1 Blue Grass or G1 Arkansas Derby. He’s one to keep an eye on for a leading trainer in the U.S.

Speed King- Ron Moquett

Speed King may not necessarily have the name that screams out as a potential Derby contender, but he should have plenty of stamina in his pedigree. The son of Volatile, who was the winner of the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap in 2020, has already won twice from three starts under rules.

He was a winner on debut when speeding clear of the field to beat Kalahari Dreams over six furlongs. His stamina was tested for the first time in the G3 Southwest Stakes in late January, and any queries surrounding his ability to stay were routinely answered, beating Sandman comfortably over 1 1/16 miles.

Bigger tests are likely to come over the coming months, as he could head to the G2 Rebel Stakes in February, while connections have also refused to rule out a run in the G1 Arkansas Derby. He’s one that could still be open to improvement, despite having stamina questions to answer.

