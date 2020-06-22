Kentucky Derby Betting: Best Sportsbooks for Horse Racing

By

The first leg of the United States’ horse racing Triple Crown is in the books, with odds-on favourite Tiz the Law claiming the illustrious Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Racing’s calendar has been shaken up drastically, meaning that the usual Triple Crown first leg, the Kentucky Derby, will take place on September 5th, rather than its usual May slot.

Tiz the Law’s triumph at Belmont Park has seen the three-year-old’s Kentucky Derby odds come in from 3/1 to as short as 4/5 with some sportsbooks.

While most betting action will take place closer to the race, now might be the best time to get on, as there is more variation in the odds across the board and you may be able to find some value.

Some horse racing betting sites have Tiz the Law priced at 4/5, whereas 7/4 is still available with some bookies. You can be sure that there won’t be such a differential on race day.

Racing betting is offered across a wide range of sportsbooks, some of which are better than others, depending on the bettor’s preferences and needs. Below are the key factors to look for when choosing a bookmaker, and some recommendations.

Horse racing betting markets

With so many different ways to bet on horse racing, it is important that you choose a sportsbook with all of the markets and bet types you want.

One of the best betting sites for horse racing is Bet365, as they not only have lots of races from countries such as the UK, US, France, and South Africa, but also a variety of options within each race.

You can bet on the winner without the favourite, or place an each way bet with extra places.

Different types of multiples are also offered by top sportsbooks. For example, if you have four selections, you could put them into a Yankee or a Lucky 15, both of which can lead to high payouts with low risk, and you don’t need every horse to win in order to receive a payout.

Ante post markets are available on the Kentucky Derby months in advance, and the same can be said for other big meetings across the globe.

Horse racing betting offers

The rise of online sports betting has led to more offers and promotions which punters can take advantage of. Most if not all horse racing betting sites have sign up offers in the form of a matched deposit or free bets, while some – such as Betway – also offer rewards and deals to existing customers.

Welcome bonuses are generally the most lucrative, and can be claimed through a comparison of the best horse racing betting sites in Canada.

While new customer offers are a big attraction, you should also consider the long-term value you will get through each sportsbook that you consider.

Horse racing betting odds

If you want the best chance of making money on horse racing long-term, you need to be taking the best odds for each of your selections.

Of course, there is no one betting site that has the best odds on every horse on every race, so a quick browse across the top bookmakers is advised before locking in a bet.

There are, however, some bookies that generally have the highest payout rate across all sports. 888sport and LeoVegas both use Kambi as their sportsbook provider, and they are known for having excellent odds and a great range.

Verdict

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports for betting and with good reason. There are hundreds of races taking place each day across multiple territories, and betting is a huge part of the sport’s culture.

Around the Kentucky Derby you can expect to find even more props and special offers than usual, so be sure to shop around and look for the best value.

As far as Tiz The Law is concerned, time could be of the essence, as his odds may well shorten further as September 5th draws closer.

