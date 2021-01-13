Four Best Sports for Wagering

By

Some fans enjoy sports betting because it tests their knowledge and dedication of the game. Others enjoy it because it is just plain fun and entertaining. With so many new countries pushing positive legislation towards sports betting, now may be the best time ever to get involved. If you are new to this world, here are some of the most exciting sports for wagering.

Horse Racing

Horse racing has long been enjoyed for its exciting pace and unpredictable nature. When the horses turn the corner on the final stretch of track, it is thrilling to see which one will pull ahead from the pack. For newcomers it may seem overwhelming to get started with horse race betting, but luckily there are plenty of resources like online guides and free picks from experts that can help. For bettors, it can be especially exhilarating, as many long-odds picks can end up winning races. Instead of lengthy and drawn out sports events, horse racing is beloved for it’s quick and feverish pace.

American Football

American football is known for its hard hitting nature, newsworthy scandals, and insanely high salaries. It’s also in a class of its own when it comes to sports betting. Here, the spread bet is king and it’s all about the matchups. As it is a high scoring sport, games can go back and forth and you will be on the edge of your seat the entire time. It’s amazing to watch these athletes mature and go on to be superstars in their career, and one player can turn an entire team around. This is also a sport that is known for going down to the last seconds, with come-from-behind wins and last minute miracles a common occurrence.

Mixed Martial Arts

Mixed Martial Arts has been called the fastest growing sport in the world. Because there are so many factors involved, it is wildly unpredictable and every match has the potential for huge upsets. This is why it is quickly becoming a favorite for sports bettors. While moneyline (overall winner) bets may still be the most popular wagers, there are many more unique types that are enjoyed. These include betting on a finish in an individual round, betting on how the fight will end, (KO, submission) and even prop bets like if there will be a point reduction for various penalties. Because the finer details of the sport are not as well known as other sports like baseball, there is great potential for sportsbooks to unwittingly give more favorable odds than they should.

Football

Of course, football will always be an exciting and popular sport to bet on because of how many people from different countries partake in it. There are many different types of bets that are enjoyed in football as well. Some favorites are over/under, Asian handicaps, and total goals. Because of the wide amount of participation, you can get some very favorable betting action as well. And the popularity of the sport means that whenever there’s a game on the calendar, you can be sure the bookies will be in on the action and offering bets.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines