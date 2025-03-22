Former Gold Cup Contenders Entered for Grand National

The quality of this year’s Grand National is thought to be the best it has been for decades. Not only does it include the impressive 2024 winner, but there is a string of Cheltenham Gold Cup runners who will be bidding for success over the big fences at Aintree.

A maximum field of 34 runners will line up at the Liverpool venue for the 4m2f contest, and with £1 million available in prize money, all the leading trainers in the sport have entered some of their best horses.

Minella Indo Bidding to Complete Rare Double

⭐️ Minella Indo comes of age A @HenrydeBromhead 1-2 as Minella Indo sees off stable companion A Plus Tard in the 2021 WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup for @jackkennedy15 #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/3eMx5vOWKm — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 19, 2021

Only two horses in history have won the Cheltenham Gold and Grand National in their careers. 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo will be bidding to join Golden Miller and L’Escargot on that list this year. He is 33/1 in the Grand National betting to prevail.

Minella Indo finished third in the Grand National in 2024 behind I Am Maximus and Delta Work. The former is 7/1 in the horse race odds to defend his crown. Fortunately for the connections of Minella Indo, their Gold Cup winner will be 9lb better off in the weights than the reigning champion.

Since his Gold Cup triumph in 2021, Minella Indo has prevailed just twice. However, the 12-year-old has run consistently well. He was runner-up in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup and second in a Grade Three contest at Punchestown earlier this season.

Former King George Winner Set for First Shot at Grand National

Bravemansgame wins the King George VI Chase! pic.twitter.com/7pfrJlwXpx — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) December 26, 2022

Bravemansgame is a winner of three Grade One races in his career, including two triumphs in the King George VI Chase at Kempton. Paul Nicholls runner was second behind Galopin Des Champs in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Now at the age of 10, Bravemansgame is set for his maiden appearance in the Grand National. He has been handed a weight allocation of 11st. Nicholls opted against running his horse at the Cheltenham Festival, so he should arrive at the Merseyside racecourse fresh.

14-time Champion Trainer, Nicholls, won the Grand National with Neptune Collonges in 2012. He currently trails rivals Dan Skelton in the Trainers’ Championship, so victory in this year’s Grand National with Bravemansgame will help close the gap at the top of the standings.

Royale Pagaille Only 2025 Gold Cup Runner in Field

After Inothewayurthinkin, Monty’s Star, Gentlesmangame, Corbetts Cross and The Real Whacker were taken out of the race at the latest entry stage, Royale Pagaille is the only 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner still in the field.

Venetia Williams’ runner finished a respectable sixth place in the Blue Riband event in the sport on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. That was his fourth run in the Gold Cup, and it was the third time he has come home in sixth position.

Royale Pagaille is the second highest rated horse with a Grand National entry this year. He was a winner of the Grade One Lancashire Chase at Haydock back in November. His best form often comes in testing ground, so his connections will be hoping for rain in the build-up to the marathon race.

The final declarations, jockey bookings and ground conditions will be revealed on Thursday, 3rd of April by Aintree Racecourse, and the feature race of the meeting is scheduled for 16:00 on Saturday, 5th of April.

