Beginners Guide To Cheltenham Festival

With the Cheltenham Festival on its way, it is important for newcomers to understand how the Cheltenham Festival works in terms of its races and how the Festival is set out. This is important for all types of horse racing fans, from casual fans to experienced bettors who like to take advantage of Cheltenham free bets, as knowing how the Festival works ensures that spectators can enjoy the 28 different races to their full potential! From handicapped races to top-class grade races, Cheltenham Festival is full of some of the most exciting races throughout the year, and it is the best place for newcomers to understand the festival! Here, we will look through what Cheltenham Festival is, when it is and what the different days consist of throughout the four-day period!

What Is Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is a horse racing meeting that is in the National Hunt racing calendar and has the second-highest prize pocket, with the Grand National being the only event that has a higher prize pool. The Festival takes place over four days and takes place annually in March at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. It usually coincides with Saint Patrick’s Day and is incredibly popular with Irish visitors.

The meeting features several Grade I races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, and Stayers’ Hurdle, which are among the biggest events on the calendar. With the races being of the highest quality, Cheltenham is noted for its atmosphere, including the incredibly iconic ‘Cheltenham Roar’, which refers to the enormous amount of noise that the crowd generates as the starter raises the tape for the first race of the Festival.

The Cheltenham Festival originated in 1860 and takes place over four days, with each day having different races and traditions.

Day 1 – Champion Day – Includes the Unibet Champion Hurdle

Day 2 – Style Wednesday – Includes the Bet MGM Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase

Day 3 – St Patrick’s Thursday – Includes the Paddy power Stayers’ Hurdle

Day 4 – Gold Cup Day – Includes the Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase

Each day has its different traditions and races throughout the years, and until 2005, the Festival had traditionally been held over the course of three days, but this changed with the introduction of a fourth day, meaning there would be one championship race on each day with the Gold Cup on Friday. Unlike the Royal Ascot and many other top flat racing events in Great Britain and Ireland, the Cheltenham Festival does not have a history of attracting international contenders, with most of the competition coming from Ireland and Great Britain. The Cheltenham Festival even has a separate trophy called the Prestbury Cup, which is awarded to the side that has the most wins out of Great Britain and Ireland, with Ireland being the most successful side over the years.

Tips For Beginners

When looking at how to enjoy the Cheltenham Festival to the most of its potential, we recommend that visitors and spectators do their research, as this can help you understand how the different horses will perform in these races. This is important for those who are looking to bet and even those who are just looking to enjoy the races casually, as they can get to grips with how the race will unfold. To do effective research, there are plenty of details about horses, jockeys and trainers that can help you understand how they will perform. It is also important to consider recent race results and the ground conditions of the track, as some horses perform better than others in these different types of conditions.

This research can also come from different experts and analysts, as horse racing is full of tipsters who aim to give the best knowledge about upcoming horse racing meetings, including the Cheltenham Festival.

Another tip would be to understand the different races and runners throughout the different horse racing events. For example, some races are longer than others, whilst others will include more runners, and even some races include jumps! By understanding what these different events are, spectators can enjoy the races even more as they understand what is happening throughout the event!

By comparing the different types of races to which horses are running, then you can see which horses perform better in different scenarios, whether it be longer races or in different conditions. Whether you are a horse racing bettor or not, this information can only enhance your experience throughout the Cheltenham Festival.

If you are a betting enthusiast, then it would make sense to have your betting accounts ready as the Cheltenham Festival is only across 4 days. This means there is no time to be wasted setting up new accounts throughout the Festival to access new betting odds and promotional offers on the Cheltenham Festival!

