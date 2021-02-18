Australian Guineas 2021 | Field, FormGuide & Betting Tips

By

The Group 1 Australian Guineas takes place at the Flemington racecourse. For years, this venue has served as the host of this annual racing competition. It was only in 1997 when it was hosted in Caulfield. The Australian Guineas was inaugurated in 1986 as a Group 3 horse race but later upgraded to Group 1 after the 1987 race.

The competition features three-year-olds running at set weights over a distance of 1600 meters. The race is held during the autumn carnival, with the grand prize set at $1,000,000. The Australian Guineas 2021 is scheduled to take place on 27th Feb 2021.

Alligator Blood was the winner of the 2020 Australian Guineas. Other notable winners over the years include Mystic Journey (2019), Miss Finland (2007) and Mahogany (1994). This guide explores important aspects about the Australian Guineas 2021 every horse racing enthusiast should know.

The Australian Guineas Field

The Australian Guineas Field can accommodate 16 starters and four emergencies, plus it attracts some of the seasons promising 3-year-old milers. 2017 was the only year that the event was run at full capacity, and it was the first time Hey Doc won the competition. In 2019, Mystic Journey was the first Tasmanian trained Group 1 winner in more than 100 years.

Since the Australian Guineas’ inauguration, the 1999 six sitters has been the smallest field, and it featured Dignity Dancer as the race favourite.

The Australian Guineas Form Guide

Punters need to be informed on the form of racers in the Australian Guineas to make informed decisions when placing bets. First, they have to realize that there are only three runners who’ve jumped past the wider barrier nine and won a competition in over thirty years.

Secondly, the CS Hayes Stakes has won the Australian Guineas Champions for three consecutive years, with the Alligator Blood winning in 2020, Grunt in 2018 and Hey Doc in 2017. Punters should also keep in mind that young horses trained outside Melbourne have recently set a strong record, including Alligator Blood (Queensland,2020) and Mystic Journey (Tasmania).

Australian Guineas Betting Options

Punters looking to bet on the Australian Guineas have different betting options they can consider. The most popular is the win bet. This means that they need to place a bet on a horse they believe will win the Australian Guineas 2021 race. They can still opt for the place bet where bettors can choose a horse they think will be among the top three finishers in the competition.

Punters need to know that place bet pays less than the win bet, but they benefit from safer odds. The other option punters can consider is the Each Way Bet. In this betting option, the runners who finish 1st collect the place and win the bet. Horses that finish 2nd or 3rd can still collect the place bet. The Quinella Bet is also another option worth considering. This is where punters bet on horses that must finish 1st and 2nd in any order in the Australian Guineas to win the bet.

