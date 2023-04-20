A quick review of the Top 5 Breeders’ Cup Races of All Time

One of the most important events on the calendar, the Breeders’ Cup festival concludes the thoroughbred horse racing season in November. Breeders’ Cup betting spectrum, which includes all sources, easily surpasses $150 million each year, making it one of the most bet-on sporting events in the country.

The Breeders’ Cup World Championship in 2023 will feature fourteen events and almost $30 million in prize money, with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic serving as the event’s grand prize. The main event, which is now known as the Longines Classic, lasts one and a quarter miles and is available to horses three years old and up.

The Breeders’ Cup annually attracts what is conceivably the biggest concentration of horse racing talent anywhere in the world. With fourteen races squeezed into two days, it offers plenty of betting possibilities in the likes of Kentucky Derby Betting for spectators. It is a fitting way to end the thoroughbred horse racing season each year.

For the eleventh time in the history of the track, the Breeders’ Cup will return to Santa Anita Park in 2023.

Throughout the events’ lifespan, it has also witnessed a number of incredibly remarkable moments, five of which we analyze here.

Arazi’s unfenced victory in 1991

A good 30 years after making headlines at Churchill Downs, the name Arazi continues to set racing fans’ hearts racing. He was an underdog French-trained racehorse that unexpectedly overtook Bertrando, who was perhaps Bobby Frankel’s best horse, to win.

Arazi’s tale is a tragic one; not long after his victory, he underwent surgery for knee bone chips. When he returned to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby as a fancied three-year-old, he was the overwhelming favorite, but he failed miserably and never recovered.

2009 Zenyatta’s lagged run to a memorable victory.

Although jockey Mike Smith’s error caused Zenyatta to come up just short in 2010, she made history by becoming the first female to win the Breeder’s Cup in 2009. She appeared to be out of the running for the race at Santa Anita until pushing her way through the field and winning a spectacular race.

Blame’s Classic Run to Glory in 2010

In a $5 million race in 2010, Zenyatta was the clear favorite. She arrived at Churchill Downs on the back of a brilliant 19 wins from 19 races record, winning the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Classic in the process. She was known for delighting racing fans by coming from behind, and that appeared to be the case in 2010 when she fell in the standings.

With the exception of Blame, she made a determined push through the pack. Although there were some agonizing moments in the final 16th of a mile, the star of US horse racing did not quite make it.

Tiznow dominance at the 2001 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Tiznow, who had been ridden to victory the year before by Chris McCarron, was given a 6-1 shot in the 2001 Breeders’ Cup Classic. Tiznow wasn’t predicted to come close because no horse had ever won in back-to-back years before or since. With Sakhee pushing him all the way, he won and provided spectators with a memorable race. Ultimately, McCarron and Tiznow won again, earning $4 million and immortality.

Personal Ensign’s 1988 Distaff one last ride to glory

Personal Ensign entered the 1988 Distaff racing arena on the back of a successful 13 wins in 13 attempts without a loss. She appeared to be out of the race quickly during her final career run on a gloomy day at Churchill Downs. Personal Ensign appeared to be restricted to the lowest parts of the card, whereas Winning Colors led by a fair margin. She suddenly outran Goodbye Halo in second place and hauled in the leader for a picture finish. For US racing fans, it was a fairy-tale moment to cherish.

