Top Benefits of Playing Air Hockey

Air hockey is one of the most popular arcade games worldwide. It’s usually played by two people who attempt to score points against each other on a specialized table that uses air to reduce friction. It’s a highly enjoyable and challenging game that can produce intense matchups. The game isn’t easy to master as you must look into several things to score a point against your opponent.

Whether you’re a kid or an adult who wishes to take up a new and fun hobby, you can benefit from playing air hockey either alone or with a friend. If you’re looking to furnish your man cave with one of these gadgets, you must look for one of the best air hockey tables for adults to get your money’s worth. A good air hockey table is a solid investment as it can be a focal point in your man cave. You and your friends and family can enjoy hours of great gameplay while keeping yourselves fit.

Here are some benefits of playing air hockey.

Keeps you fit and healthy

While most people think table games aren’t competitive and physically demanding, playing air hockey alone or against a friend yields terrific physical benefits. Playing the game burns calories as you move your arms and feet to react against your opponent’s shot. You can get a decent workout or incorporate it into your tone-down routine. Researchers say that playing air hockey is considered a MET 4 activity which means it’s four times more strenuous than sitting on your couch doing nothing for an hour. If you put your effort into it, you can burn anywhere from 250 to 300 calories, which may be enough to burn off part of the heavy lunch or snack you just ate.

Enhanced eye-hand coordination

Playing air hockey trains your eye-hand coordination as you must move as quickly as possible to ward off your opponent’s return shot. Since the playing field is only about six feet long, you must be well-coordinated to keep up. If you play air hockey regularly, you’ll develop fast reflexes, which can also translate to real-life situations. As a result, your reaction time will be faster, and your decision-making skills will improve.

Adrenaline bursts

When you’re feeling down, you can perk yourself up with adrenaline. Picking up the puck and playing air hockey can increase the release of adrenaline from your system and help you get your energy up to an acceptable level. Playing a competitive game will also help release many happy hormones, making you feel better. If you play air hockey regularly, your energy boosts will translate into better moods, faster coordination, better stamina, pain resistance, and increased physical strength.

A good way to bond and meet new friends

When you play air hockey in the arcade, you get the chance to bond with your friends, and you can also get the chance to meet new ones. Finding people who share the same interests as you will help you create new relationships, which can help with your mental health.

Conclusions

Everyone needs a hobby because it benefits their mental well-being and physical health. Playing air hockey is a notable hobby with several benefits people must take advantage of.

