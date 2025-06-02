The Road to NHL Stanley Cup Finals 2025

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals is a rematch of last season’s 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals with the Eastern Conference and defending NHL champion Florida Panthers facing the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers.

Last year, the Panthers—the sixth straight team from Florida in the Stanley Cup—defeated the Oilers in seven games (4-3) as Florida finally won its first Stanley Cup (1-2) and deprived Canada of its first NHL championship since 1993 and the Montréal Canadiens.

The key players for Florida are Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (12-5, 2.11 in NHL Playoffs), Aleksander Barkov (17 points), Sam Bennett (16 points), Matthew Tkachuck (16 points), Brad Marchand (14 points), Carter Verhaeghe (14 points), and Sam Reinhart (13 points).

The Panthers went 47-31-4 in the NHL Regular Season and finished in third place in the Atlantic Division. Florida was 27-12-2 at Home and enjoyed one of the best Home ice advantages at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida,

The key players for Edmonton are Goalie Stuart Skinner (6-4-0, 2.53 GAA), Connor McDavid (26 points), Leon Draisaitl (25 points), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (18 points), Evan Bouchard (17 points), Evander Kane (11 points), Zach Hyman (11 points) and Corey Perry (10 points).

The Oilers went 48-29-5 in the NHL Regular Season and finished in third place in the Pacific Division and went 25-13-3 at Home at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

When is the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

Here is the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 —Panthers at Oilers (8 pm ET)

(8 pm ET) Game 2: Friday, June 6—Panthers at Oilers (8 pm ET)

Game 3: Monday, June 9—Oilers at Panthers (8 pm ET)

Game 4: Thursday, June 12—Oilers at Panthers (8 pm ET)

Game 5: Saturday, June 14 —Panthers at Oilers (8 pm ET, if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, June 17 —Oilers at Panthers (8 pm ET, if necessary)

(8 pm ET, if necessary) Game 7: Friday, June 20—Panthers at Oilers (8 pm ET, if necessary)

Where to Get Tickets For the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals?

Dates: Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, June 20, 2025

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals sees the Oilers with the Home ice advantage with Games 1 and 2 and possibly Games 5 and 7 all being played in Rogers Place where Edmonton is an impressive 6-1 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

**Tickets for Game 1** at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4 can be found as low as $712.80 and oddsmakers have made the host Oilers a slight -125 favorite (6½) to win that crucial opener. On Friday, June 6, Game 2 will skate in Alberta and Edmonton needs to win both games not to lose the Home ice advantage.

On Monday, June 9, Game 3 will skate at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida as the series heads to the US. The Panthers will host Game 4 on Thursday, June 12 and if either team is in a position to sweep at this point it will be a real surprise.

Tickets for Game 5—if there is one—in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Saturday, June 14 can be found as low as $1,228.70 and this one will be a hot ticket with Game 5’s always carrying much weight in the NHL and **NBA Playoffs.**

**Tickets for Game 6** in suburban Miami on Tuesday, June 17 could also become a hot commodity and you can currently snag a ticket for this potential thriller for $952.60. And if there is a Game 7 on Friday, June 20 in Edmonton, it will be just as important as last season’s Game 7 before these two heavyweights.

How Did the Panthers and Oilers Get Here?

The Panthers came into the 2025 NHL Playoffs as the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Florida ousted rivals Tampa Bay in Round 1 (4-1), Toronto in Round 2 (4-3), and Carolina in the Eastern Conference Finals (4-1). Florida is 12-5 in the Postseason, outscoring opponents 66-35. The Panthers are 8-2 on the Road this Postseason.

Edmonton entered the 2025 NHL Playoffs as the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. The Oilers defeated Los Angeles (4-2), Vegas (4-1), and Dallas in the Western Conference Finals (4-1). Edmonton is 12-4 in the Postseason—12-2 after a 0-2 start vs the Kings—and has outscored opponents 65-45 with Skinner’s improved play between the pipes key.

Who Won the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals?

The Panthers won this matchup last year, 4-3 with that crucial Game 7 at Sunrise. Florida won the first three games of the series before Edmonton won the next three and forced that classic 2-1 game at Amerant Bank Arena where Reinhart tallied the eventual game- and series-winner in the Second Period.

Florida was outscored by Edmonton 23-18 in that series which saw the Oilers win Game 4 in Edmonton by an 8-1 scoreline. ****A rarity in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals saw a player on the losing team, Connor McDavid, win the Conn Smythe MVP. McDavid is listed at +120 (bet $100, win $120) to repeat as MVP with Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky at +250.

Teams from the US have won the last 30 Stanley Cups, so this is huge for Edmonton.

Who Are the Oddsmakers’ Favorites in the 2025 Stanley Cup?

The Oilers are listed as slight favorites to win the Stanley Cup at -118 with the Panthers at -102 at online sportsbook FanDuel.

Where Can I Watch the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals will be televised on TNT, TruTV, and Max in the US with all games starting at 8 pm ET. In Canada, the Stanley Cup Finals will air on CBC/Sportsnet (English) and TVA Sports (French).

