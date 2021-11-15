Miro Heiskanen on his way to receive the Norris Trophy

By

It’s been almost a month into the NHL season, and we already see the Finnish player Miro Heiskanen as the future champion of the Norris Trophy (the best defenseman). The defender has always shown that since joining the Dallas Stars at age 19 in 2018.

The 22-year-old who recently extended his contract with the Dallas Stars for the 2028-2029 season is showing he can be ready to accept that trophy this season. Now, with his long-term extended contract in place, he has managed to focus solely on his time and play at a high level for the Dallas team.

Heiskanen knows how to get an advantage from his speed and break his opponents’ passes, putting pressure on them and eliminating their scoring chances. When Heiskanen owned the puck, the player had the vision and gameplay skill to help his team transition their own zone efficiently. And on the offensive side, his skating allowed the player to move freely around the zone, creating plays for himself and his teammates. The player also plays a significant role in penalties.

After preparing for the preseason with Dallas, Heiskanen has been showing results this season. In the first seven games, the young man scored two goals and five assists, a point-by-game pace. The player was introduced on ice and showed a dominant force in all aspects of the game. This was noticed by everyone who follows the sport.

Heiskanen also became the youngest player in franchise history to record his 100th career point. The defender achieved that number in just 210 games in his career regular season, the fourth-lowest number in franchise history.

Another fact that helps is the player’s numbers which are impressive, he has lost just three games in his young career, playing in 211 of the 214 Dallas Stars games in total since 2018. He has also played in all 40 playoff games and scored 26 points in 27 games during the Stars race for the 2020 Stanley Cup final.

Heiskanen has had enough show so far to prove he will be among the favorites for the Norris Trophy in 2021-22. To win the Norris Trophy, a defender must be able to impact all parts of the game. Another fundamental requirement is to contribute to the attack, maintaining an elite level of defense on ice. The young star demonstrated each of these requirements when playing for the Dallas Stars earlier this season.

