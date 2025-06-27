With the NHL Draft tonight, we now re-post our pieces on top NHL Draft prospects James Hagens, Porter Martone and Anton Frondell. This piece originally ran in November. In the 2010s, Patrick Kane was the face of American hockey, on both the club and country level. Because the Chicago Blackhawks were “America’s Team” on frozen pond, as they won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane was the face of both the Blackhawks franchise and the United States National Team.

He came to Chicago as the #1 overall draft pick in 2007, and he would go one to accomplish just about everything: scoring champ, NHL MVP, playoff MVP, Rookie of the Year, Stanley Cup Finals game winning goal scorer.

For the United States, he earned an Olympics MVP award as well. The Kane era ended in Chicago in late season 2023, and after a very short stint with the New York Rangers, he now plays for the arch-rival Detroit Red Wings.

As you can imagine, the NHL superstar became an inspiration to young hockey players everywhere, and that includes Boston College’s James Hagens, who most believe will join Patrick Kane in becoming a NHL Draft #1 overall selection.

“I grew up watching Patrick Kane pretty closely,” Hagens said in an exclusive with RG. “I would watch all those YouTube videos of him as a kid: those shootout goals and all the highlights. I have always loved his shot; he played a big part in why I love hockey, too.

“Also, being an Islanders fan growing up on Long Island, I grew up focused on John Tavares, too. He was a big fan favorite in my family, and everyone loved him. It was tough when he left, but I understand why he went back home.”

If Hagens is indeed picked first overall, he would become the first American player to be picked overall since Jack Hughes in 2019, and the ninth overall. To see where we have Hagens projected, go here. Both the emerging, developing super-prospect and the Blackhawks legend among legends hail from the state of New York. Patrick Kane, who will always be remembered in Chicago for his frat party animal persona, is from Buffalo while Hagens was born in Hauppage.

Like Patrick Kane, Hagens will also represent the USA Hockey program. He’ll play for the national team at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa this December.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

