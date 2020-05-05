Flashback: Patrick Kane at the University of Wisconsin on Cinco De Mayo

By

Flashback to 2012: reposting in honor of Cinco De Mayo

The Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane is at it again. Or more likely, he’s been at it, but this time he’s been shutterbugged and published. This is courtesy of Terez Owens. We have some fun pics for you. From the Terez Owens “tipster” comes this:

“I go to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and we had our biggest party of the spring this weekend called ‘Mifflin.’ Patrick Kane was here and was the drunkest person in Madison all day Saturday.

“Here is a pic of him passed out at our best bar, the Kollege Klub.”

The Mifflin Block party also claimed $429 from Big Ten player of the year and Wisconsin Badgers tailback Montee Ball. Who was cited at the event for trespassing.

Or arrested for the lamest reason ever.

Between Ball and Kaner, these stories mean that sports bloggers should send media up to cover Mifflin next year.

