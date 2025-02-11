2025 NHL Mock Draft 2-11-25

Welcome to the twelth edition of The Sports Bank’s 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop site (at least as far as we know, but we could be wrong) that publishes a mock draft for all of the four leading North American major sports. This edition comes with wholesale changes, all around, on multiple levels.

Our latest 2025 NFL mock is available at this link, while the 2025 NBA mock draft can be accessed by clicking here.

Also, here is the link to The Sports Bank’s 2025 MLB Mock Draft. Also, in preparation for this 2025 NHL mock draft we did some research, and looked at the amateur scouting. When making our simulated draft picks, we looked at the RG research on the NHL’s fastest skaters, and the publication’s study on the NHL’s hardest shooters.

The order was taken from the Tankathon’s Lottery Simulator.

No potential future potential trades were taken into account with this 2025 NHL mock draft. We only have the current, actual trades figured in.

Past NHL Mock Draft Editions: 2024 2023 2021 2020 2016 2015 2014 2011 2010

1. Nashville Predators, James Hagens, C, Boston College

Click names that are highlighted to read a feature story on that prospect.

2.Chicago Blackhawks, Porter Martone, RW, Mississauga

3. San Jose Sharks, Matthew Schaefer, LD, Canada

4. Montreal Canadiens, Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit

5. Buffalo Sabres, Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF J20

6. Anaheim Ducks, Roger McQueen, C/RW, Brandon

7. Detroit Red Wings, Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL)

8. Columbus Blue Jackets, Charlie Trethewey, RD, USNTDP

9. New York Islanders, Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin Badgers

10. Pittsburgh Penguins, William Moore, C, USNTDP

11. Seattle Kraken, Jakob IhsWozniak, RW, Lulea J20 (J20 Nationell)

12. St. Louis Blues, Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)

13. Philadelphia Flyers, Sascha Boumedienne, LD Youngstown (USHL)

14. St. Louis Blues, Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL)

15. Utah Hockey Club, Ivan Ryabkin, C, MHK Dynamo Moskva

16. Philadelphia Flyers via Colorado Avalanche, Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

END LOTTERY

17. Ottawa Senators, Luka Radivojevic, RD, Orebro HK (SHL)

18. Boston Bruins, L.J. Mooney, RD, Minnesota Golden Gophers

18. Nashville Predators via Tampa, Conrad Fondrk, C/LW, USNTDP

19. Montreal Canadiens via Calgary Flames, Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie

20. Vancouver Canucks, Cullen Porter, LW, Arizona State Sun Devils

21. Nashville Predators via Tampa Bay Lightning, Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

22. Calgary Flames via New Jersey Devils, Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

23. Dallas Stars, Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF

24. Philadelphia Flyers via Edmonton Oilers, Cole McKinney, C, USNTDP

25. Carolina Hurricanes, Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie (OHL)

26. L.A. Kings, Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton

27. Calgary Flames via New Jersey Devils, Filip Ekberg, LW, Almtuna IS J20 (J20 Nationell)

28. Winnipeg Jets, Adam Benak, C, Youngstown (USHL)

29. Chicago Blackhawks via Toronto Maple Leafs, Carter Bear, C/LW, Everett

30. Nashville Predators via Vegas Golden Knights, Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George

31. Columbus via Minnesota Wild, Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener

32. Washington Capitals, Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State Spartans

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories