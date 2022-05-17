Artemi Panarin is Captain Clutch, Propels NY Rangers to Next Round

By

Its been an extremely fun and exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs for Artemi Panarin, the New York Rangers and their fans in 2022. The atmosphere around Madison Square Garden was absolutely electric on Cinco de Mayo, when the blue shirts beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 to even their first round playoff series at 1. The party vibe on May 5, which spread all around Midtown Manhattan that night, was just a warm-up compared to last night’s fiesta.

When Panarin scored the game-seven (and thus series) winning goal in overtime last night, the zeitgeist was lit/crunk/turnt/bumping etc. as the Bread Man propelled the Rangers through to the second round, where they’ll face the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

THE GOAL OF THE SEASON. NUMBER 10. ARTEMI. PANARIN. pic.twitter.com/q5wjGsKBZe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 16, 2022

You can see the goal video above, again, but with “Titanic” music, below. In the wonderful ice casino that is online betting for the Stanley Cup playoff the second seeded Rangers are the underdog for the next round. That’s understandable, given how their record this season (52-24-6, 110 points), was just not quite as superlative as Carolina (54-20-8, 116 points).

NYR are backed at +1700 to win it all while CAR are priced at +600 to drink from Lord Stanley’s Cup.

That said, there is still a lot of action coming in on the Rangers to claim the title. They are third in percentage of bet count (7.2%) and in percentage of the handle (9.3%) to take the Stanley Cup this postseason.

Only the Colorado Avalanch and Florid Panthers are ahead of them; on both lists. While he’s not the leading scorer this postseason for the MSG denizens (that’s Adam Fox with 3 G | 6 A ), Perhaps Artemi Panarin could be one of the key players in this upcoming series. It’s hard to believe that the Chicago Blackhawks let the 30-year-old Russian go for so little in return (their decision to let Brandon Saad move on was wrong too now, it feels).

The alternate captain, the BREAD MAN! just gets it done; period. No. 10 has been exactly what they needed and wanted this year.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.