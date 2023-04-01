Back by popular demand! It The Sports Bank’s NHL Mock Draft. Welcome to 2023 NHL Mock Draft version 1.0, with the draft order being appropriated from Tankathon and their points-per-game metric.

Their the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, which will be held on May 8th at 7:00 PM ET, the potential Conference finals, and the Stanley Cup Final.

As for the actual 2023 NHL draft itself, it will be held on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

So without further ado, San Jose is on the clock!

1. San Jose Sharks, Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

There is no mystery here- everyone knows who is going first overall in this draft. Bedard is a generational talent, and no matter who ends up picking first, they’re taking one of the most hyped up prospects in recent memory.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan

If you didn’t have a Connor Bedard this season, then you would see Adam Fantilli topping every NHL Mock Draft around. Owen Power went #1 overall a couple years ago out of Michigan to the Buffalo Sabres, and Fantilli has just as much promise and potential now as Power did then.

The leading scorer in the NCAA, he’s a near certainty to go #2 overall, and provide his pro team a future true #1 center.

3. Chicago Blackhawks, Leo Carlsson, C/W, Orebro HK, SHL

The Patrick Kane trade officially verified what we all already long knew- the Blackhawks are in full tear down preceding a rebuild mode. Kane is gone, and Jonathan Toews will soon follow. That means they need to find a center and a right winger of the future.

They have two picks here in the first round to figure it out.

4. Anaheim Ducks, Matvei Michkov, RW, HC Sochi (KHL)

If you’re drafting on pure talent alone, and not on production, then Michkov would be right up there with Bedard to be the #1 pick. He won’t be, but at the same time, he definitely won’t slip out of the top five.

5. Montreal Canadiens, Will Smith, C, USA U18, (NDTP)

“Keep my wife’s name out your NHL Mock Draft ‘s mouth!” We kid. We kid, as there’s seemingly a Will Smith in every major sport now.

Smith needs to beef up a bit, but once he hits the weight room more and packs on the muscle, the path to superstardom is clear.

6. Arizona Coyotes, Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Have enough centers yet? Is this center draft? No, that’s every draft.

Because the center is where the creamy filling is. Danielson, 18, is one of the more complete centers in this draft class, and it’s one where the position runs really deep.

7. Philadelphia Flyers, Zach Benson, LW/C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Benson is a clever, intelligent and also versatile player. He’s heady and skilled, with the ability to make things happen on both the flank and in the center of the attack.

Philly can slot him in the center or on the wing.

8. Detroit Red Wings, Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors, (WHL)

The Wings need to stock up on shooters, plain and simple.

They have a young defensive core in place, but they need more guys up top to make plays, and that is something Yager can definitely do.

9. Vancouver Canucks, Oliver Moore, C, USA U18 (USHL)

Honestly, hockey drafts, and thus a NHL Mock Draft, are all about centers. It is just like with baseball and shortstops.

It’s the position where usually the most talented and/or athletic kid is, so just draft a bunch of them, and then focus on developing and shifting them around to a different position later.

10. St. Louis Blues, Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)

Once you get out of the top ten, your typical hockey draft becomes even more best player available, regardless of position. It’s like a baseball draft in that way.

Although some would argue that both drafts are like that the entire way through.

11. Washington Capitals, Eduard Sale, RW, HC Kometa Brno (Czech Extraliga)

It would be a Capital investment idea to write a Czech for the sale of the contract on this specific player. Sorry, really sorry, but it was just too good to pass up. You got to have sports acumen, but you got to have sports comedy too.

And this pick makes perfect sense, given all the factors considered.

12. Arizona Coyotes via Ottawa Senators, Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

If there is one non-North American nation that was a huge winner at least year’s draft, it was Slovakia. They’ll have a presence in this year’s lottery too, via Dvorsky, who is a solid, well-rounded, blue chip prospect.

13. Buffalo Sabres, Colby Barlow, RW, Owen Sound (OHL)

If you’re looking for a scorer/sniper out of Canada, then this maybe your guy.

The Ontario Hockey League is stacked, and this is probably the OHL’s best prospect.

14. Montreal Canadiens via Florida Panthers, Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

He can score, but he’s really more of a playmaker.

15. Calgary Flames, David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Swiss National League)

And our first blue-liner is off the boards! And this isn’t a defenseman, it’s a defencemen, as we’re talking about a Canadian team.

16. Nashville Predators, Matthew Wood, LW/C/RW, UConn

This prospect brings a ton to the table, including a high level of versatility, as you can see from position slash line.

End of Lottery Picks

17. Detroit Red Wings via NY Islanders, Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea (SHL)

Wings have been known to draft a Swedish prospect or two. These trends continue. Another defensemen selected- this is bonkers!

18. Pittsburgh, William Whitelaw, RW/C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Maybe the best overall name in this NHL mock draft. I could have sworn that William Whitelaw was a drama series on A&E about a 19th century New England politician.

19. Winnipeg, Caden Price, D, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Now comes the run on blue-liners. The floodgates have opened.

20. Chicago via Tampa Bay, Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Yes, we have the Hawks going center twice in our NHL Mock Draft, because hey, it’s what we do. The first pick mocked to Chicago can play the forward positions too. Again the Hawks are going to need a lot of picks and a lot of talent, because this team is going to be bad, really bad, for awhile.

21. Seattle, Otto Stenberg, C/W, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Kraken have taken a center in their first two drafts, so we’re guessing they’re going to switch it up here and go with a…..center?! wjho can….wait for it…..also play on the wing.

22. Nashville via Edmonton, Beau Akey, D, Barrie Colts (OHL)

There will be a big roar for this pick, as the host city is on the clock.

23. New York Rangers via Dallas, Otto Stenberg, C/W, Frolunda HC (SHL)

He’s a real wild card in this draft, no one truly knows what to make of his NHL Draft stock. His name is quite memorable- it sounds like some kind of historical figure, who was critical towards turning the tide of the European theatre in WWII.

24. Minnesota, Charlie Stramel, C, University of Wisconsin

Madison is a wonderful place, and I’m sure the quality of life there is a zillion times better when you’re BMOC, but the time is right for Stramel to go pro.

If you’re looking for the best defensive-minded forward in this draft, then go with this guy. Especially if you want a player who is big and physical.

25. Columbus via Los Angeles, Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

This could be the kind of draft that really sets up Columbus well for the future.

26. St. Louis via NY Rangers, Ryan Leonard, C, USA U18, (NDTP)

Having a multitude of first round selections in this NHL mock draft…

27. St. Louis via Toronto, Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke, (QMJHL)

…the STL will be stocking up on forwards, building up depth and talent in their front line.

28. San Jose via New Jersey, Gavin Bridley, C, Michigan

#GoBlue indeed, as this perennial Frozen Four power is really maintaining their historical status as a juggernaut of a national program. They’re also a future NHL star factory up there in Ann Arbor, with Bridley up next on the assembly line.

He’s versatile, and could provide punch at different positions in the forward line.

Conference Finals Runners-Up

29. Colorado, Samuel Honzek, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The reigning champions didn’t hold on to their early round picks last time out, but they do have a first rounder this time around. They don’t need immediate help in any specific area, but I think they will go forward, and best forward/center available.

30. Carolina, Jayden Perron, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

An undersized but very skilled player, Perron is also one of the most exciting and fun prospects in this class.

Making things happen in the city of broad shoulders, this young forward could be one of the more all-or-nothing prospects in this class.

Stanley Cup Final Teams

31. Vegas, Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls, Committed to Michigan State University

He could have the chance be King of Kings of the Biggie Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. But on the other hand, this is all a paper chase! So if you can get paid, then get that money.

#GoGreen and get green!

32. Boston via Toronto, Gabe Perreault, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

Perreault is a scoring machine, as he currently leads the U18 national team in points this season. He’s currently committed to Boston College, so we did the Beantown then here in our mock.

