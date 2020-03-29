2020 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft of its kind. The draft was initially scheduled to be held on June 26–27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. However, on March 25, 2020, the NHL announced that the draft would be postponed due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
When it will be remains to be seen, but until it’s called off, we’ll have a NHL mock draft for you. The mock is below, and it complements our NFL, NBA and MLB mock drafts, which you can view where hyper-linked accordingly. Yes, we did a mock draft for all four major U.S. sports. The order comes via Tankathon.com
1. Detroit Red Wings, Alexis Lafreniere, LW, QMJHL
The one certainty about this draft, is that just about everyone agrees on who the #1 pick will be. You have that special elite, some could say transcendent prospect, going to a proud original six franchise.
2. Ottawa Senators, Quinton Byfield, C, OHL
Powerful skater with exceptional skill set
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose), Tim Stuetzle, C, DEL
An elite, left-handed forward with great speed and vision
4. Los Angeles Kings, Marco Rossi, C, OHL
Strong on face-offs with a high hockey IQ
5. Anaheim Ducks, Jamie Drysdale, D, OHL
Elite hockey sense makes him perfect for running the power play
6. New Jersey Devils, Alexander Holtz, RW, SWE
Knack for smart shot selection makes him a perfect natural scorer
7. Buffalo Sabres, Anton Lundell, C, FIN
Great puck protector and passer
8. Montreal Canadiens, Lucas Raymond, LW, SWE
Natural scorer who is solid on both the power play and the penalty kill
9. Chicago Blackhawks, Yaroslav Askarov, G, MHL
Dale Tallon built up the team that won the first Stanley Cup, and (arguably the second) with his successor Stan Bowman then able to retool, make additions and get a third Cup. Now it’s full rebuild and is Bowman really the man to get it done?
This isn’t the biggest team need, but it’s a great value pick, and a long-term successor to Corey Crawford must be found eventually.
10. New Jersey Devils (via Arizona), Jake Sanderson, D, NTDP
In the USA Youth system, he’s been known as the next big thing in American hockey for quite some time
11. Minnesota Wild, Dawson Mercer, C, QMJHL
Smart versatile skater who is well suited for several different situations
12. Winnipeg Jets, Jack Quinn, RW, OHL
May not last this long, as his versatility makes him a top tier prospect
13. New York Rangers, Connor Zary, C, WHL
Great two way skater with impressive puck patience
14. Florida Panthers, Noel Gunler, RW, SWE
Great passer with excellent shot selection who doesn’t mind crashing the net
15. Columbus Blue Jackets, Cole Perfetti, C, OHL
A great hockey IQ complements his phenomenal shot and high skill set
16. Calgary Flames, Dylan Holloway, C, NCAA
This left handed Wisconsin Badger with a great shot is our first college player off the boards
17. New Jersey Devils (via Vancouver), Lukas Cormier, D, QMJHL
Speed, skills and a high hockey IQ make him a top 20 pick
18. Nashville Predators, Braden Schneider, D, WHL
Two way player with tremendous skill set
19. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto), Mavrik Bourque, C, QMJHL
A great passer with a phenomenal shot
20. Edmonton Oilers, Jan Mysak, C, OHL
Great hands and phenomenal technique too
21. Ottawa Senators (via New York Islanders), Kaiden Guhle, D, WHL
Brings a hard shot and imposing size
22. Dallas Stars, Hendrix Lapierre, C, QMJHL
Some believe he could have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this draft
23. New York Rangers (via Carolina), Rodion Amirov, LW, RUS 2
Has the ability to play in all situations
24. Minnesota Wild (via Pittsburgh), Jeremie Poirier, D, QMJHL
Great offensive ability for a defenseman who brings game breaking ability to the table
25. Philadelphia Flyers, Justin Barron, D, QMJHL
Tremendous competitor who understands how to conquer adversity
26. San Jose Sharks (via Tampa Bay), Seth Jarvis, C, WHL
Vision, quickness and play-making ability in spades
27. Colorado Avalanche, Emil Andrae, D, SWE
Great, smart two way player with moblity and effectiveness on the power play
28. Vegas Golden Knights, Jacob Perreault, RW, OHL
Son of former NHL forward Yanic Perreault with one of the best shots in this draft class
29. Washington Capitals, Zion Nybeck, RW, SUPERELIT
Skilled forward with high end skating ability
30. St. Louis Blues, Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago, USHL
Local propsect who’s committed to the University of Michigan
31. Anaheim Ducks (via Boston), Ridly Greig, C, WHL
Great end to player with breakaway speed
