2020 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft of its kind. The draft was initially scheduled to be held on June 26–27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. However, on March 25, 2020, the NHL announced that the draft would be postponed due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

When it will be remains to be seen, but until it’s called off, we’ll have a NHL mock draft for you. The mock is below, and it complements our NFL, NBA and MLB mock drafts, which you can view where hyper-linked accordingly. Yes, we did a mock draft for all four major U.S. sports. The order comes via Tankathon.com

1. Detroit Red Wings, Alexis Lafreniere, LW, QMJHL

The one certainty about this draft, is that just about everyone agrees on who the #1 pick will be. You have that special elite, some could say transcendent prospect, going to a proud original six franchise.

2. Ottawa Senators, Quinton Byfield, C, OHL

Powerful skater with exceptional skill set

3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose), Tim Stuetzle, C, DEL

An elite, left-handed forward with great speed and vision

4. Los Angeles Kings, Marco Rossi, C, OHL

Strong on face-offs with a high hockey IQ

5. Anaheim Ducks, Jamie Drysdale, D, OHL

Elite hockey sense makes him perfect for running the power play

6. New Jersey Devils, Alexander Holtz, RW, SWE

Knack for smart shot selection makes him a perfect natural scorer

7. Buffalo Sabres, Anton Lundell, C, FIN

Great puck protector and passer

8. Montreal Canadiens, Lucas Raymond, LW, SWE

Natural scorer who is solid on both the power play and the penalty kill

9. Chicago Blackhawks, Yaroslav Askarov, G, MHL

Dale Tallon built up the team that won the first Stanley Cup, and (arguably the second) with his successor Stan Bowman then able to retool, make additions and get a third Cup. Now it’s full rebuild and is Bowman really the man to get it done?

This isn’t the biggest team need, but it’s a great value pick, and a long-term successor to Corey Crawford must be found eventually.

10. New Jersey Devils (via Arizona), Jake Sanderson, D, NTDP

In the USA Youth system, he’s been known as the next big thing in American hockey for quite some time

11. Minnesota Wild, Dawson Mercer, C, QMJHL

Smart versatile skater who is well suited for several different situations

12. Winnipeg Jets, Jack Quinn, RW, OHL

May not last this long, as his versatility makes him a top tier prospect

13. New York Rangers, Connor Zary, C, WHL

Great two way skater with impressive puck patience

14. Florida Panthers, Noel Gunler, RW, SWE

Great passer with excellent shot selection who doesn’t mind crashing the net

15. Columbus Blue Jackets, Cole Perfetti, C, OHL

A great hockey IQ complements his phenomenal shot and high skill set

16. Calgary Flames, Dylan Holloway, C, NCAA

This left handed Wisconsin Badger with a great shot is our first college player off the boards

17. New Jersey Devils (via Vancouver), Lukas Cormier, D, QMJHL

Speed, skills and a high hockey IQ make him a top 20 pick

18. Nashville Predators, Braden Schneider, D, WHL

Two way player with tremendous skill set

19. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto), Mavrik Bourque, C, QMJHL

A great passer with a phenomenal shot

20. Edmonton Oilers, Jan Mysak, C, OHL

Great hands and phenomenal technique too

21. Ottawa Senators (via New York Islanders), Kaiden Guhle, D, WHL

Brings a hard shot and imposing size

22. Dallas Stars, Hendrix Lapierre, C, QMJHL

Some believe he could have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this draft

23. New York Rangers (via Carolina), Rodion Amirov, LW, RUS 2

Has the ability to play in all situations

24. Minnesota Wild (via Pittsburgh), Jeremie Poirier, D, QMJHL

Great offensive ability for a defenseman who brings game breaking ability to the table

25. Philadelphia Flyers, Justin Barron, D, QMJHL

Tremendous competitor who understands how to conquer adversity

26. San Jose Sharks (via Tampa Bay), Seth Jarvis, C, WHL

Vision, quickness and play-making ability in spades

27. Colorado Avalanche, Emil Andrae, D, SWE

Great, smart two way player with moblity and effectiveness on the power play

28. Vegas Golden Knights, Jacob Perreault, RW, OHL

Son of former NHL forward Yanic Perreault with one of the best shots in this draft class

29. Washington Capitals, Zion Nybeck, RW, SUPERELIT

Skilled forward with high end skating ability

30. St. Louis Blues, Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago, USHL

Local propsect who’s committed to the University of Michigan

31. Anaheim Ducks (via Boston), Ridly Greig, C, WHL

Great end to player with breakaway speed

