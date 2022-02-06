Buy the 13th Amendment, or an Abraham Lincoln “Rookie Card”

By

It’s not everyday that you get to see a really important piece of history first hand. And if you have several hundred thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can buy that piece of history too. Heritage Auction, based in Dallas, is set to auction off 530 artifacts from the Abraham Lincoln era, on February 11-12, in conjunction with Honest Abe’s birthday.

This includes the 13th amendment to the United States Constitution, which outlawed slavery. The bidding for this lot opens at $200,000. It was on February 1st, 1865 that Abraham Lincoln signed the Amendment, and his home state, Illinois, became the first in the union to ratify it.

And I went to see a copy of the 13th Amendment OTD @HeritageAuction .

Bidding starts @ $200K.

Feb. 1 was also the day that Abraham Lincoln signed it. https://t.co/okkk5GEM08 pic.twitter.com/LizobnfFfv — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) February 2, 2022

Thus it was Feb. 1, 2022 that I went to see it, in the Land of Lincoln, as the main highlights of the two-day event, “Lincoln and His Times,” were on display at Heritage’s office in Chicago.

“When my colleagues and I began discussing this auction last year,” says Curtis Lindner, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Americana, “we never realized the breadth and depth of the material that would be offered.

“We have held Lincoln-related auctions in the past, but this is far and above the best to date — an extraordinary event filled with historic achievements, none more so than the amendment abolishing slavery. Its offerings encompass the great man’s triumphs and tragedies.”

Documents like this are so rare, that even a printed example of the Constitution sold at Sotheby’s in November 2021 for $43 Million.

Fewer than a dozen examples are known to exist, and most are held institutionally. It is unlikely another will surface in our lifetime. Here’s an interesting historical fact: the word “slavery” didn’t appear in the U.S. Constitution until this amendment, which was abolishing it.

This tidbit speaks volumes about the Founding Fathers’ white-washing of history.

"Bart Simpson, are you going to play John Wilkes Booth, or are you going to act like a maniac?"

John Wilkes Booth wanted poster..starting bid @HeritageAuction $100,000 pic.twitter.com/mzYaGW2Bb5 — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) February 2, 2022

Signers to the amendment include Schuyler Colfax, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Hannibal Hamlin, Vice President of the United States and President of the Senate; and 107 members of the 38th Congress, including future President James Buchanan.

There were plenty of other items in the showcase that really caught my attention too, including what would amount to “baseball cards” or “rookie cards” of Abraham Lincoln, and the man who assassinated him, John Wilkes Booth.

Its amazing! John Wilkes Booth "rookie card" too pic.twitter.com/b50L5hoaDe — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) February 2, 2022

The 1864 Brady Carte de Visite Abraham Lincoln photograph card (pictured above in the second tweetpic) is authenticated by PSA, the leading company in collectible certification and condition grading.

If you’re into trading cards, and you want a collectible of one of the greatest POTUSes of all-time, well this is the item for you.

The current bid is $62,500, with the buyer’s premium taking it up to $78,125.

There are other Abraham Lincoln photo cards on the trading block too, but maybe the most interesting piece in the entire exhibition is the John Wilkes Booth wanted poster.

In its day, bringing in the murderous, treasonous fugitive would get you $100,000.

Today, it’s the starting bid for the poster itself! Of course, when you adjust for inflation, the bounty was a little over $1,700,000 in today’s dollars. Seems a little low for someone who assassinated a President, yeah?

Abraham Lincoln is one of the few individuals whose legacy has held up over time, in modern day standards, so no doubt this sale of treasured, rare artifacts will only augment it more and immortalize him further.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.