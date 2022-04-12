Why People Are Choosing Home Workouts Over The Gym

By

Everyone is seeing the number of people who are choosing to ditch the gym recently, and there are many reasons for it. Some people are choosing not to renew their memberships because they are tightening their belts with the recent cost of living rises. Others are choosing to step away from gyms because of the rise in COVID cases. There are plenty of reasons that people choose not to go to the gym anymore, but it doesn’t mean that they’re choosing not to work out anymore!

People are opting for home workouts, and it’s not all floor work and cardio HIIT. Investing in good gym equipment to have at home in converted garage gyms, spare room gyms and simply working out in the garden is becoming the norm. There are people who want to have better fitness experiences and aren’t finding it in their local gym. So, here are all of the reasons that people are choosing to buy in equipment at home and ditch their usual workout spots.