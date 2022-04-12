Why People Are Choosing Home Workouts Over The Gym

Everyone is seeing the number of people who are choosing to ditch the gym recently, and there are many reasons for it. Some people are choosing not to renew their memberships because they are tightening their belts with the recent cost of living rises. Others are choosing to step away from gyms because of the rise in COVID cases. There are plenty of reasons that people choose not to go to the gym anymore, but it doesn’t mean that they’re choosing not to work out anymore!
People are opting for home workouts, and it’s not all floor work and cardio HIIT. Investing in good gym equipment to have at home in converted garage gyms, spare room gyms and simply working out in the garden is becoming the norm. There are people who want to have better fitness experiences and aren’t finding it in their local gym. So, here are all of the reasons that people are choosing to buy in equipment at home and ditch their usual workout spots.
- There are brand new online fitness platforms. The one good thing that came out of the pandemic was the number of fitness platforms that emerged in rapid succession. YouTube and sites like TikTok have been great at helping influencers to build their following. PTs have popped up offering online workouts and there has been an increase in demand for packaged workout programs.
- A direct line to a coach. When you choose home workout, you have a direct connection to a coach that meets your needs. You can get some help with your health from someone directly and you can get the advice that you need in an instant. It doesn’t take very long to ask for help and you’ll find yourself getting the right support without the additional costs of one to one coaching if you don’t want it.
- Choices. Whether you want to go with strength training or HIIT training, you should think about the fact you can have so many more choices when you workout at home. You can choose to watch pretty much any fitness video or follow any program and you can invest in the right equipment to see you through it, too.
- Fitness wearables. When you workout at home, you can invest in products that track your ability to workout and get fit at home. The rise in wearable technology to help your health has come as a result of people choosing to workout at home without a gym membership, too.
- It’s fun. If you ever feel low on body confidence, working out in a gym can really put pressure on that. When you workout at home, you will find that you are going to be able to move with abandon and without worrying what you look like or how people will perceive you. You don’t have to panic that you are going to look a certain way and if you make mistakes, it doesn’t matter because no one is going to judge you.
