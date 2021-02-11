Which Vitamins Are the Most Important for Your Kids’ Health?

By

Taking the right nutrients could be the most influential thing in the proper development of your child’s body. A balanced diet could be enough to get all that they need. However, if your child has allergies, strong dislikes, or you simply don’t have enough time to observe and arrange their every meal, they could be lacking necessary nutrients for their proper development.

There are supplements you can give them to make up for the deficiency, but you have to do your research and be careful. Here is all that you need to know about the vitamins and the rest of the nutrients that will benefit your child’s health the most.

Some Vitamins Can Be Dangerous In Large Quantities

A child’s body is more sensitive than an adult’s, and consuming some of the vitamins in large quantities can be toxic for them. Fat-soluble vitamins, that is, vitamins A, D, E, and K, are the most common culprits. They are usually stored in candy-like supplements, which are pretty appealing to a child. When choosing the right vitamins to keep kids healthy and strong, it’s best to go for the organic ones. They will provide them with the nutrients they need, without harmful additives and chemicals. Also, there is less of a chance for an overdose.

Vitamin A

The deficiency of vitamin A in kids is a huge problem all over the world. And unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it will be solved soon. As we previously mentioned, it can be bad in large quantities, but the lack of it could hinder your child’s growth. Besides that, vitamin A also has a role in the development of the quality of the skin, eyesight, tissue growth, and immune system. It can be found in foods like carrots, oranges, sweet potatoes, dairy products, liver, spinach, and more.

Vitamin B Complex

Each vitamin in the vitamin B complex has a special role in the proper development of your child’s body, but the most important ones are vitamins B6 and B12. Vitamin B6’s importance lies in its major role in the production of red blood cells, and it also helps with the increase of efficiency of metabolic functions. Additionally, their consumption will improve your child’s neurological development. Foods like eggs, milk, meat, and whole grains contain these vitamins.

Vitamin C

The most famous function of vitamin C is its role in immune system development. This vitamin is essentially the body’s weapon in fighting off different infections. However, many people don’t know that vitamin C builds collagen, which strengthens body tissues. It serves as a big help in maintaining the health of your child’s muscles and skin. Vitamin C can disappear from the food if it is cooked or processed in other ways, so it’s best to make your child’s meals from raw fruits and vegetables. Some of the vitamin C sources are citrus fruits, tomatoes, melons, broccoli, strawberries, and more.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most helpful vitamins for your child’s proper growth and development. However, there is almost no need to consume it additionally, because this vitamin is stored in our bodies and is activated by exposure to sunlight. Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption. Calcium is a mineral that strengthens bones and teeth. By spending time in the sunlight, your child can avoid having developmental problems with bones, which is, unfortunately, pretty common nowadays. Of course, you shouldn’t let them spend too much time in the sunlight without sunscreen.

Vitamin E

Like some vitamins from the B complex, vitamin E also helps with red blood cell production and protection. In fact, protection is its main function. It is an antioxidant and it protects cells and tissues by protecting the cell membranes. It is also good for vision and skin quality. It has an important role in improving the quality of a child’s immune system. It also boosts many metabolic processes. Vitamin E is stored in sunflower oil, sunflower seeds, spinach, avocado, sweet potato, and more.

Vitamin K

Children are active and often unstoppable, and because of that, they are prone to getting many cuts and bruises. Vitamin K is the key to healing them. It helps blood to clot, and by that, stops the bleeding. Its deficiency can cause major problems, like infections and blood disorders. It is easy to come across because it’s stored in leafy greens, dairy products, eggs, beans, and more.

There is no better way to be sure that your kid is getting all the nutrients they need than making sure that their diet is healthy and balanced. That can sometimes be hard, so vitamin supplements are a way to go. However, before you add them to your child’s diet, make sure to check which vitamins they truly need with their pediatrician.

