Making a home gym is a practical solution to the lockdown situation, where most commercial gyms are closed for the time being. It is also a convenient and cost-efficient way of working out that you can do anytime at any day because you are not limited by the expense and conditions of a gym membership. Whether you are an avid fitness enthusiast or someone who wants to save on your monthly fitness plan or gym membership, a home gym can help you stay on track with your fitness goals.

Before you get started with your home gym project, we will share here some useful insights on what you should know about making a home gym.

Consider Your Gym Equipment Needs

The good thing about a home gym is the relaxed pace of your fitness journey. You do not have to jump into buying a Bowflex or Peloton treadmill just yet. You can start with simple, multipurpose equipment such as kettlebells, dumbbells, yoga mat, and resistance bands while building up your strength and endurance. If you were at the advanced workout stages before the pandemic break, fitness experts from Fitness Masterly have excellent product reviews and recommendations on the latest home gym and fitness equipment. There are different types of equipment you choose to pick up where you left off with your fitness program. Even if you are strapped for money at the moment, a home gym gives you the chance to be creative and improvise by making use of home items to turn up the exercise intensity.

You Can Be Creative with Your Home Gym Space

You can choose to make your home gym in an exclusive space like an extra room, your garage, or basement or place your home gym in your bedroom or the living room where you can relax and chill before, in between, and after your workout. Freedom of movement is an essential factor in your home gym space consideration. If you have a spacious living room or bedroom, you can set up your home gym there. A good rule of thumb is to have at least six feet of floor and ceiling space. However, if you are into HIIT or heavy lifting workouts, an exclusive space is a better option as it gives you more freedom of movement and fewer distractions.

Do Not Clutter Your Gym Space

When it comes to your home gym, having the freedom of movement also gives you safety. Organizing your gym equipment in a way that you don’t get snagged or bump into another equipment helps you avoid injuries. Being able to move freely gives your muscles the proper flexion and extension and avoid straining them too much.

Have a Storage Solution Ready

Keeping your home clean, tidy, and organized can motivate you to keep doing your home gym workout for a long time. It is essential to keep small gym equipment and detachable parts stored in a safe and accessible place to keep them from getting lost, avoid injuries, and for easy cleaning. You can place your jump rope, sliders, resistance bands, yoga mat, and other portable equipment devices inside a storage box. Shelves and racks are ideal for storing dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, and weight plates.

Starting with these basic tips can get you on the right track in starting a home gym. Depending on your exercise and workout needs, you can add personal touches and customizations to make your home gym sessions effective. Your home gym doesn’t have to be expensive, and you can improvise and be creative with its setup. A workout or exercise is more satisfying when you are having fun. So start making a home gym now and enjoy every moment of your fitness journey.

