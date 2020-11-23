What Treatments Are There for Scoliosis in Adults

By

Scoliosis is a condition that affects the curvature of the spine where it bends sideways in a C or S shape. The severity of the condition determines the kind of treatment that you can consider. This condition mainly affects children and teenagers, but it can also affect adults on a smaller scale.

The majority of adults often experience mild scoliosis. When the spinal curve has no significant impact, treatment might not be necessary. However, if Scoliosis causes back pain, it becomes vital to treat it. Read on to learn the treatment options available for Scoliosis in adults.

Painkillers

When Scoliosis causes back pain, you can consider taking painkillers like ibuprofen and NSAIDs to relieve the pain. This is the first treatment that is recommended if the condition does not cause severe side effects that can affect your overall well-being. The good thing about using pain killers is that they are readily available in supermarkets and pharmacies, and they do not require a prescription. However, you need to ask the pharmacist if specific tablets like NSAIDs are suitable for your condition.

Pain Management Clinic

Scoliosis in adults is a condition that does not pose life-threatening effects since many people can live with it as long as it does not cause any pain. However, if you try painkillers and they seem to be ineffective, then you can visit a specialist pain management clinic where you can get further assistance. Expert medical practitioners at the San Mateo clinic explain that it is essential for the patient to undergo a special diagnosis to help determine the best remedy that can solve the problem. Scoliosis specialists use advanced technology to diagnose the patients so that they can recommend the right treatment.

Surgery

On the other hand, surgery is another treatment option for adults with scoliosis since it helps to correct spinal deformities. You should only consider this remedy if your condition is severe and affects your normal functions and movement. The main challenge of surgery is that it can cause life-threatening complications, given that the spinal cord is one of the most delicate organs of the body. Thus, an operation can cause spinal imbalance, infections, neurological problems, or serious blood loss. Experts often recommend other conservative treatment options if the patient is only suffering from mild symptoms.

Exercise

All adults with scoliosis and other related spinal deformities should stay active, and they can achieve this by exercising. Activities that help you stretch and strengthen your back help reduce the pain and strain that you may feel. Aerobic exercise is also vital since it keeps your body active and helps in managing a healthy weight.

No matter what kind of training you choose, the most crucial part is to keep your back moving to avoid the pain. There are different types of exercises you can consider, but you must choose something that you enjoy. However, it is a good idea to speak with a scoliosis specialist or physiotherapist before starting a new exercise program to ensure that it is safe and will not cause complications to your condition.

Spinal Injections

Scoliosis can put pressure on the area around your spine or cause irritation that leads to pain, a tingling sensation, or numbness in your lower back all the way down to your feet. Steroid injections or local anesthetic applied to your back can be helpful since they relieve pain. There is also oral medication, and steroids help treat inflammation and pain. When these treatment methods work, then you will not require any other intervention. However, the benefits of injections may last for a few months implying that they do not provide long-term solutions.

Back braces

Though not commonly used in adults with scoliosis, back braces can support the spine to provide back pain relief. A brace is another alternative to surgery that is often viewed as likely to cause more complications that can impact your well-being. Operations are not ideal for all individuals, so non-invasive treatment methods can go a long way in providing a lasting solution.

When you have scoliosis, you can undergo surgery to help correct the spinal deformities. However, this option of an operation can be complicated, so making a decision can also be challenging.

With all the above being said, you can also consider other nonsurgical treatment options like painkillers, spinal injections, and exercise since they are effective if the condition is not that serious. It is also crucial to talk to health providers with in-depth knowledge about treating adults with Scoliosis. When the condition does not cause severe pain, you can live with it without any issues.

