What is CBG and what are the Benefits of Cannabigerol?

By

Many people have heard of cannabidiol, also known as CBD, and are aware of its numerous health benefits but what is cannabigerol? Just like CBD, cannabigerol (CBG) is also a cannabinoid and as such, it can have a certain positive influence on your body.

So, if you’re a fan of the first substance, you will most probably be interested in what the second one has to offer. Let’s dive in and examine what are the perks of using CBG.

What is Cannabigerol?

Due to the fact that its acidic form (CBG-A) breaks down to form CBG, CBG, TBH, and CBC when influenced by the heat, cannabigerol is considered to be the precursor to other cannabinoids. It can be found in cannabis and hemp but by the harvest time, most strains contain around 1% or less of it. However, certain growers are already taking steps and doing experimental breeding to increase that percentage. By all accounts, this part of the industry will be expanding soon.

The Difference Between CBD and CBG

Both substances are cannabinoids that have a nonintoxicating effect or to put it simply, they will not make you high. Based on the study done in 2018, both are interacting with the same body receptors and have exhibited antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. By all accounts, they do differ when it comes to the health benefits they provide to people.

One of the advantages CBG has over CBD is in the way it interacts with the endocannabinoid system. Differently from CBD, this substance directly binds to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the brain and as such is more effective. However, not a lot of research has been done on CBG and certain things are still a bit unclear.

Another interesting fact when comparing these cannabinoids, CBD is much easier to extract and produce. With such a small percentage of CBG in the plant, the process of extraction is much more delicate and expensive. As a result, the products containing it are rather rare and generally cost more.

What Are the Benefits of Using CBG?

Although there is not a lot of research data out there, what we know so far is enough to point out what are some of the perks of using this substance. There are multiple CBG benefits, you’ll get to experience once you start consuming products that have it as one of the ingredients. Depending on the condition you want to treat, you will be able to get different mixtures and improve your overall health.

Glaucoma

The positive effects of CBG when it comes to this particular condition are known for decades. Back in 1990, the Department of Ophthalmology at West Virginia University looked into this matter and found out that when this cannabinoid is administered to the corneas via osmotic minipumps this substance was able to decrease intraocular pressure in cats. Given the results, the conclusion was that it would be successful in the treatment of glaucoma.

Increasing Appetite

It can be helpful for those people who have eating issues. The study done in 2016 was able to prove that CBG provokes hyperphagia or to put it more simply, increases your appetite, and the frequency of your meals. And all this without any negative neuromotor side effects. As such, it can be valuable to those who are battling any form of an eating disorder and will help in regulating body weight.

Inflammation

Millions of people around the world have a serious problem with inflammatory bowel disease. The research done on mice by the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Naples came out with results in 2013 that CBG has, among other things, attenuated murine colitis in the animals. Based on the outcome of the study, the suggestion was that this cannabidiol should be tried as a treatment that would reduce bowel inflammation in patients.

Neurodegenerative Diseases

A study done in 2015 showed that CBG can protect those suffering from Huntington’s disease by eliminating certain symptoms of this illness. With these results, there is a well-founded assumption that cannabigerol would be a good treatment for people battling other neurodegenerative diseases.

Pain

Although cannabigerol is not as known or researched as other cannabinoids, one thing is sure – it will help people dealing with different forms of pain. Aside from pain, it can also be used for stress-relief. In the 1991 study, the researchers found that CBG is an even stronger analgesic than THC.

Cannabigerol is a relatively new product on the market. But given all the possible health benefits, there is no doubt that it will be interesting to consumers. This is especially true for those who have already experienced the advantages of using cannabinoids.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines