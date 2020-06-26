Using Sports to Prevent Drug Abuse

By

Sports may seem like an obvious and common activity in all societies. But, thinking about sports deeply reveals that it is different from other types of physical activity. It is also different from art forms and entertainment. Activities like cycling, skateboarding, figure skating, dance competitions, bocce, sailing, triathlons, formula 1 car racing, survivor competitions, and rock climbing are common physical activities in different cultures and situations. But, are all of these sports?

Sports can be defined as a physical activity that has an agreed structure and set of rules. This is the basis on which a person to compete against themselves or their opponent. People can engage in sporting activities for varied reasons. However, they should have a chance to mix fun, competition, and self-improvement. And, how this happens should depend on the involved players and the nature of a sport.

Sports as a Human Development Resource

Sporting activities have existed for decades. But, sports have been evolving over the years. Today, people can engage in individual sports, organized sports, team sports, highly organized, and extreme sports, as well as, elite sports. Different types of sports can affect society and individuals in several ways.

Sporting activities have existed for decades. But, sports have been evolving over the years. Today, people can engage in individual sports, organized sports, team sports, highly organized, and extreme sports, as well as, elite sports. Different types of sports can affect society and individuals in several ways.

Drug rehabilitation centers are facilities that help people overcome drug addiction. When a rehab focuses on the entire family, it means that every family member plays a role in the recovery process of an addict. As such, family members can visit a recovering addict that is in an inpatient program and engage in sporting activities. That means they can have time to play together and have fun.

This is very important because it can relieve boredom and promote socialization. That way, the recovering addict can feel the love and support of the other family members. This is very important because it shows the recovering addict that they are in the recovery journey as a family.

How Sports Can Prevent Substance Abuse

Research has shown that sports do more than help a person in the physical aspect. Engaging in sporting activities can teach a person and help them develop analytical, strategic thinking, and leadership skills. Through sporting activities, individuals can develop social skills and the right attitudes.

These are crucial skills because some people turn to drug abuse when unable to demonstrate them when required. When a person lacks these skills, they may have problems in their social life, at home, and even at work. Eventually, they may turn to drug abuse for comfort. And, before they know it, they may be hooked to hard drugs. This may necessitate seeking help from a drug rehabilitation facility.

Luckily, sports can be used to avoid all this. Some of the potential benefits of sports include reduced stress, enhanced family relations, and improved academic performance. These can greatly protect substance abuse among youth and young couples. As such, sports can help in the prevention of drug abuse, especially among young people.

But, it’s not that easy. A person should understand different sports and how they help people in different situations. The sports world has many choices that may appeal to people with different interests. Understanding the interests of a person and the most appropriate sport for them is very important.

Sports that Can Help Substance Abuse

Team sports like rugby and football can be good for people that want to develop important social skills like conflict management, effective ways to work with others, and communication. This enables an individual to learn to collaborate with others to accomplish a common goal.

On the other hand, individual sports like table tennis and archery are ideal for people that want to develop skills like self-discipline, self-reliance, and setting personal goals.

Extreme sports like mountain climbing and white-water kayaking can also help in building self-reliance. They can also satisfy the desire for adventure and measuring the risk that a person can take as an alternative to substance abuse.

Outdoor sports like cycling, cross-country, and skiing can enhance appreciation and the desire to preserve the natural environment. On the other hand, indigenous sports like those Aboriginal people play across the world can be used to connect young people with their traditions and culture.

When people undergoing treatment for drugs at a rehabilitation facility, they can be guided by the professionals at the facility to choose and engage in the right sporting activities. This can help in killing boredom, avoiding loneliness, and restoring relationships that might have been damaged by addiction.

Incorporation of Life Skills Training and Provision of Information

Research has shown that any physical exercise increases abstinence rate while easing depression symptoms in illicit drugs and alcohol abusers. But, this shouldn’t be the sole focus on sports. When undergoing treatment for drug addiction, players can be provided with structured opportunities for learning about addictive substances. They can also be taught important life skills like stress and anger management, assertiveness, decision-making, and communication.

Such skills can be of great help to individuals undergoing treatment for drug addiction. That's because they can use these skills to deal with different situations in life. What's more, they can improve their performance outside the facility.

The playing field or the gym can be a great place for teaching players such skills. That’s because it looks informal or less of a normal lecture hall. As such, it enhances interactions between players and counselors.

The Bottom Line

Sports can equip individuals with the skills they need to cope with different life situations and avoid turning to drugs. However, the right sports should be used to equip individuals with the skills they need to overcome addiction and lead sober lives after undergoing treatment.

