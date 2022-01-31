Uncommon and Beneficial Sports Activities for Children

By

Physical activity is essential for children’s emotional and physical well-being. The CDC recommends that children between the ages of 6 and 17 exercise up to 60 minutes per day. This should be ‘moderate-to-vigorous’ exercise in order to boost cardiovascular fitness, aid muscle and bone strengthening and to reduce the likelihood of developing health issues. Study results showed that children who are more active perform better in school, have better attendance, better memory, and display better focus, concentration, and overall behavior.

Great Options for Development

The unique kids sporting activities discussed in this article offer children a place to exercise, improve motor skills and coordination, as well as a chance to interact with other children.

Let’s explore some of the lesser-known physical activities and learn more about their benefits.

Ballroom Dancing

This art form is most well-known through programs like Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing With the Stars.

The two styles of ballroom dancing are The Smooth (standard) involving fluid and graceful motions, often moving in a clockwise direction, and The Rhythm (Latin), which combines step patterns, rhythmic movements and musicality.

Dancing is an extremely energetic activity that is fun for all ages. It is a great way to increase fitness and improve timing and tunefulness. Children learn new skills and build confidence. They can express themselves through music and motion and find a way to let their personalities shine through.

Yoga

Yoga has numerous benefits helping your child reach their developmental milestones. It is a series of movements that promote coordination, motor skill development and balance.

When used in an age-appropriate manner, it can also help with children’s mental and emotional health. Incorporating mindfulness, body scan, and meditation into the sessions will help children connect with themselves, learn self-soothing techniques, increase self-awareness, and stay present in their everyday lives. Yoga is a wonderful way to relax and have fun for those who are struggling with difficult situations.

Fencing

Fencing refers to the act of fighting using swords. Children with lots of energy and a lot of enthusiasm will enjoy this sport. Both opponents must point, jab, and lunge around the room in order to avoid being touched by their opponent’s sword. Each time the sword touches the body of a person, a point is awarded.

Fencing can improve timing and coordination, as well agility. Fencing helps young children become more stable on their feet and be able to use their balance and control their orientation. It also helps children develop their cognitive skills. In addition to that, it provides children with an excellent opportunity to improve their interpersonal skills and manners, as well as to learn how to be a kind competitor and a well-rounded person.

Badminton

Badminton is a sport that involves hitting a shuttlecock across a net in order to score points against your opponent. It is an excellent exercise option for children, as it engages the whole body and all major muscle groups. This sport has been proven to increase stamina and metabolism. Badminton is very fast-paced and can help improve brain function as well as coordination and decision-making skills.