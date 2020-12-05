By

Despite the world nearly coming to a standstill in 2020, the STDs are doing just fine. In fact, sexually transmitted diseases have been on a steady rise in the past few years. That being said, STD awareness is still an area of public information that needs work.

Because of that, we’ve decided to add our own little contribution and put together top facts you need to know about STDs in 2020. Chances are that you already know some of these, but some might come as a surprise. Let’s get started!

Condoms Aren’t Miracle Barriers

Condoms have cut the spread of STDs by a massive margin the moment they became widespread. To this day, there isn’t really a better solution to staying safe while being sexually active. The problem with condoms is that they’ve made people complacent.

As it turns out condoms aren’t 100% effective against STDs. In fact, they are relatively ineffective against one of the most common types of sexually transmitted diseases – genital herpes. The reason why is simple. Condoms are designed to protect cover the penis, thus creating a physical barrier. Genital warts aren’t restricted to genital areas of the human body.

Genital herpes sores can appear anywhere on the body. Getting in contact with open sores will expose you to an increased risk of infection.

Refraining from Intercourse Won’t Prevent the Spread of STDs

STDs spread in many different ways, not just through intercourse. Kissing someone, mutual masturbation and similar sexual acts also increase the risks of contracting certain types of sexually transmitted diseases. Chlamydia, syphilis, and HPV are just some that come to mind.

That’s why you really need to know your sexual partners before you engage in any kind of sexual activity. Getting tested is quite easy these days. You can find online STD testing that returns fairly accurate results. In other words, there are no reasons why you and your sexual partner can’t get tested. Here’s another reason why frequent testing among sexually active individuals is a good idea.

Sexually Active Individuals Have a 50% Chance of Contracting an STD

You’ve read that right. Data gathered by the American Sexual Health Association indicates that almost half of all sexually active adults will contract an STD by the time they are 25. That is equal to flipping a coin every time you engage in sexual activities with a new partner.

This statistic is backed up by CDC’s findings that have shown a sharp increase in STDs within the past few years. Being careful and staying safe requires more than just using a condom. You need to know your partners well.

Gonorrhea Could Spiral Out of Control

With most STDs, all it takes to become healthy again is one trip to the doctor’s office for a prescription. Gonorrhea is still in this group, but the latest findings are indicating that it could soon become a serious problem.

Namely, gonorrhea has a rare ability to develop antibiotics resistance. It has reached a level where we’re left with only one type of antibiotics that still works on this disease. There is a good chance that we’ll soon see the spread of ‘super-gonorrhea’ – a strain of gonorrhea that is impervious to all known drugs.

This issue is indicative of a much larger problem. We’re overusing antibiotics on a massive scale. The fact that every single infection, no matter how severe or mild, is being bombarded by antibiotic prescriptions is driving us toward complete antibiotic resistance in some of the most serious diseases.

Syphilis is Still a Major Issue

Syphilis is arguably one of the most serious STDs and has been the target of many research papers. However, recent studies are showing that syphilis is on the rise again. The increase in infection cases is spread across both sexes and different demographic categories, racial and ethnic groups.

The Most Remote State of the US has the Highest Rate of STD Infections

Alaska is both beautiful and dangerous. It’s a place where survival means something else, where weather and nature work in tandem to give you a not so warm welcome. That being said, Alaska is also a state with the highest rate of STDs in the United States. The fact that the movement of people is fairly restricted combined with cold weather has prompted an increase in sexual encounters among adults.

That being said, Alaska also has one of the weakest infrastructures to handle STDs on a large scale. If you happen to live in Alaska, you need to be extra careful with how you handle your sex life. As grim as some of these facts are, there are still things you can do to stay safe and protected from STDs. Practice safe sex, get tested frequently and get to know your partners as well as you can.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines