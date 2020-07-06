The Ultimate Experience with CBD Bath Bombs

By

There are few things more relaxing after a long and stressful week at work than a therapeutic bath. Dot a few candles around the room, grab a glass of wine, throw in a calming bath bomb, and you have yourself the perfect night in.

Over the years, bath bombs have evolved, moving away from their typical round shape and rather mundane scents. There is now no end to the different shapes, themes, and aromas that can be found in bath bomb form. From a cinnamon scented Santa to beautiful flowers packed with glitter, baths have never felt more exciting.

That was until brands such as PureKana took bath bombs to the next level. The ever growing CBD industry is always looking for new ways that you can easily add CBD into your daily routine, and CBD bath bombs are just one of the latest fun inventions.?

Let’s take a closer look at CBD bath bombs and where you can find the ultimate product.

What Are CBD Bath Bombs?

CBD bath bombs are just one of the many topical options available when shopping for CBD. Topical forms of CBD are perfect for those who are looking to target particular areas of the body with CBD. Unlike oral CBD products, topical CBD only impacts the area it is applied to, allowing the rest of your body to continue as normal.

CBD bath bombs look and smell like regular bath bombs, providing you with all of the calming and therapeutic benefits that make bath bombs so popular. What sets CBD bath bombs apart is that they are infused with a small dose of CBD.

The CBD within bath bombs infuses the bathwater as it fizzes, filling the bath with a healthy dose of CBD. Just as your body absorbs the essential oils found within bath bombs, it also absorbs the CBD in the water. Unlike other topicals that are generally only applied to a limited area of skin, a CBD bath bomb can affect every inch of your skin.

Why Use CBD Bath Bombs?

CBD bath bombs make using topicals simple and enjoyable. Rather than having to sit and manually apply a layer of CBD cream to your skin, CBD bath bombs allow you to enjoy a relaxing bath while the CBD works its way naturally into your skin.

Bath bombs are not only a quick and simple way to add a little CBD to your day; they are also fun to use. There is something special about dropping a bath bomb into a tub of water and watching as it fizzes, and the water slowly changes color. CBD bath bombs take this experience to the next level, combining fun with health.

The skin is the body’s largest organ, and it is, therefore, important that it is looked after. Adding a CBD bath bomb to your bath is a great way to provide your skin with a healthy dose of CBD, helping it to stay looking and feeling as good as possible.

Where to Find the Ultimate CBD Bath Bombs

Whether you are looking to try your very first CBD bath bomb or simply to enjoy a new scent, PureKana CBD bath bombs are an excellent place to start. PureKana offers its customers the ultimate CBD bath bomb experience, combining organically grown CBD with all natural ingredients for a relaxing bath time experience.

Made using 100% cruelty-free, organic ingredients, PureKana bath bombs are packed with a range of healthy oils and minerals chosen to work alongside CBD in caring for your skin. Ingredients such as coconut oil, rose petals, and shea butter work to promote healthy skin.

PureKana has five different bath bombs to choose from, making every bath feel new and exciting. Options include Midnight Roses, Almond and Coconut, and Eucalyptus. PureKana also has an Activated Charcoal CBD bath bomb, allowing you to benefit from the detoxifying effects of charcoal and the health benefits of CBD at the same time.

Final Thoughts on CBD Bath Bombs

CBD bath bombs are a great way to enjoy CBD in a relaxing setting without having to worry about measuring out CBD oils or wasting time applying CBD creams. CBD bath bombs allow you to easily take an activity that you already do and love and add a splash of CBD for additional benefits.

If you are looking for the ultimate CBD bath bomb experience, why not head over to PureKana’s online store and check out their bath bombs today?

