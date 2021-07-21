The truth about Omega-3 fatty acids

By

What are Omega-3 fatty acids?

Omega-3 fatty acids are fats that are found in plants and marine organisms. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are both abundant in oily fish (DHA). Meanwhile, alpha-linoleic acid (ALA) is found mostly in plant-based meals such as flaxseed. Omega-3 fatty acids are found throughout the body, particularly in the brain, retina, and sperm cells. However, because the body cannot generate omega-3 on its own, humans must receive it from diet or through supplements.

What is the difference between omega-3 and fish oil?

Fish oil is an oil generated by the fat and tissues of fish that includes Omega-3 fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (DHA). However, the fish does not produce them; rather, it is obtained through eating other fish and microalgae.

Can fight depression and anxiety

Depression is one of the world’s most prevalent mental illnesses. Sadness, tiredness, and a general lack of enthusiasm are symptoms of depression. According to various studies, those who eat omega-3s on a daily basis are less likely to be depressed in comparison to those who don’t. Omega-3 fatty acids are classified into three types: ALA, EPA, and DHA. EPA appears to be the most effective of the three in combating depression.

Can improve eye health

DHA, a kind of omega-3 fatty acid, is an important structural component of your retina. Vision issues might occur if you do not receive enough DHA. Interestingly, consuming adequate omega-3 has been associated with a lower risk of macular degeneration, which is one of the main causes of permanent eye damage and blindness.

Can promote brain health during pregnancy

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for newborn brain development and growth. Getting adequate omega-3 fatty acids during pregnancy can benefit the child in numerous ways. Some of them are as follows:

Improved communication and social abilities

Fewer behavioural issues

Reduced chance of ADHD, autism, and cerebral palsy

Can fight inflammation

Inflammation is your body’s natural response to infections and damage. As a result, it can cause adverse effects to your health. Inflammation, on the other hand, can last for a long period even in the absence of an infection or damage. This is referred to as chronic inflammation. Long-term inflammation has been linked to ailments including heart disease and cancer. Notably, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to decrease the synthesis of chemicals and substances associated with inflammation.

May prevent cancer

Omega-3 fatty acids have been helped to lower the risk of certain types of cancer including colon, prostate and breast cancer. Several research claims that those who take omega-3 fatty acids daily had a 55% reduced risk of colon cancer. Furthermore, omega-3 intake has been associated with a lower incidence of prostate cancer in males and breast cancer in women.

Can reduce asthma in children

Asthma is a chronic lung condition characterised by symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and wheezing. They are caused by inflammation and edoema in your lungs’ airways. Several studies have claimed that regular consumption of omega-3 fatty acid in the right dosage has reduced incidence of asthma in children and young people.

May improve bone health

According to research, omega-3 fatty acids can enhance bone strength by increasing the quantity of calcium in your bones, which should lead to a lower risk of osteoporosis.

Omega-3 fatty acids are a perfect remedy used to treat arthritis. Patients who took omega-3 supplements everyday had witnessed reduced joint pain.

Can control blood pressure

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) are two omega-3 fatty acids that have been linked to blood vessel expansion. It improves blood flow through the arteries and reduces blood pressure significantly. Loaded with anticoagulant and anti-inflammatory properties, taking omega-3 everyday can keep hypertension at bay.

Can reduce arthritis pain

The use of omega-3 capsules can eliminate the need for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, making it a natural treatment for this illness. It also plays an important function in decreasing the effects of cartilage-destroying enzymes.

Good for your skin

DHA is a very important component of your skin. It is in charge of the health of cell membranes, which comprise a major portion of your skin. A healthy cell membrane results in skin that is smooth, moist, supple, and wrinkle-free.

EPA is also beneficial to your skin in a variety of ways, including

Managing your skin’s oil production and moisture.

Preventing hyperkeratinization of hair follicles, which results in the little red pimples commonly observed on the upper arms.

Preventing premature skin ageing.

Lowering the risk of acne.

Can help in tightening skin

It can help tighten your skin as well as assist you lose weight. This is helpful for those who are losing a lot of weight and need help tightening their loose skin.

Can help treat depression

Surprisingly, the presence of omega 3 fatty acids relieves us from anxiety, mental tiredness, tension, and, of course, depression. Fish oil pills also help to regulate our mood, helping us feel more calm and composed.

Provides mental benefits

According to a reliable source, EPA and DHA may aid in the treatment of a variety of neuropsychiatric disorders. These are some examples:

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Depression

Dementia

PTSD stands for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Parkinsonism is a neurological disorder.

Cognitive deterioration

Side effects

Omega-3 supplements may influence blood clotting and interact with blood-clotting medications.

They can occasionally cause adverse effects, which are generally mild gastrointestinal issues like burp, indigestion, or diarrhoea.

People should ensure that the supplement they are taking comes from a reputable supplier. Pollutants from the ocean may be present in some fish products.

Vitamin A levels are high in some fish oil supplements, such as cod liver oil. In high doses, this vitamin can be hazardous.

Conclusion

Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential vitamin required for good health. If you don't consume a lot of fatty fish, you should take an omega-3 supplement. Anyone taking supplements should consult with a healthcare practitioner for dosage.