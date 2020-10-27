The importance of Sport for University Students

By

Most people view sports only as a way to stay fit and healthy, but actually, it provides many more positive effects. Doing physical activity can teach valuable life skills, like teamwork and discipline. It also contributes to self-confidence and responsibility. A coach can prepare students to perform at a higher level not only in sports but in their everyday lives too. Sports help young people become more mature and mentally developed. Especially when it comes to football, there is an opportunity to bring people together and create a sense of community. Team activities bond students and help them make new friends. As a means of entertainment, participation in sports offers a change from the monotony of students’ daily life.

Also, studies show that sports activities increase blood flow to the brain which helps to build more connections between neurons. It means that one gets better at concentrating and memorizing. Moreover, it enhances creativity which is helpful for art classes or essay writing. If you lack motivation for doing sports, you can get inspired with essay samples on sports that explain the physical and psychological benefits of doing exercise. An essay about sports can also be a part of your homework, so you can check essay examples at WritingBros to write an excellent work and get the highest grades.

If you are still not sure about the positive effects of being physically active, check the numerous benefits of doing sports at college below.

Enhanced academic performance

According to some surveys, American students who play football or do any other sports game have an average GPA of 2.84 compared to a GPA of 2.68 in those students that are not involved in physical activity. Moreover, some surveys showed that college athletes skipped fewer classes than their peers who weren’t engaged in sports. Another study revealed that individuals who were active in football performed nearly 10 percent better in science, humanities, and technical subjects like math.

Stress reduction

Regular exercise is a proven way to ease your mind in times of anxiety. Most students have high levels of stress as the study can be extremely demanding. Luckily, the endorphins that the body produces during exercise can significantly relieve tension. Any type of physical exercise that makes your body move, like walking, cycling, or yoga can help you relax. Also, activities such as baseball, football, or soccer can give you a so-called “runner’s high” that improves general mood. Even if you just watch sports on TV, it can work wonders for you. For instance, spending time watching a match with Inter Milan can be an effective way to relax and take your mind off other matters.

Positive mentorship

Doing sports at college typically involves working with mentors or coaches. These authority figures can teach students to work hard, respect each other, and develop leadership skills. Senior sportsmen are expected to encourage younger team members, provide advice and guidance, and set an example for them. As doing sports may take up plenty of time, students are also taught time management skills to get everything done.

Improved social relationships

College sports often forge close friendships with peers. Playing sports in a team helps to build relationships with its members, which is essential for mental and emotional health. Students typically bond over a common passion that makes them work toward a common goal. The time they spend together by practicing builds tight connections that sometimes last long after the college period is over.

Developing 3 “P’s”

Professional educators talk about the 3 “P’s” that students can learn by doing sports. They are persistence, patience, and practice. Physical activity can be an ideal tool for learning not to give up, be patient, and practice as much as possible. Though these skills are best developed through sports games, they are vital for any activity as they ensure successful performance.

All in all, regular physical activity shapes a student’s personality in positive ways. It gives them discipline, stress-management skills, and boosts brain functioning. Today, there are so many options to get involved in sports at college that students can’t miss this beneficial opportunity.

