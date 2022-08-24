The Impact of Playing Games: Health Benefits

Did you know that with a control approach playing games is good for health? Moreover, the benefits are manifested not only at the psychological, but also at the physiological level. At its core, the game is controlled by stress, and the benefits of it appear as after special controlled stress. Controlled play is a stress reliever that reduces tension levels and increases comfort.

Benefits for physical health

Slots and card games excite the human nervous system and molecular physiology. As a result, the body produces hormones of happiness and stress. A cocktail of dopamine, serotonin and adrenaline enters the bloodstream, respectively, brain activity is activated. A person during the game experiences mild stress, a feeling of excitement and joy. Similar sensations you can feel during lovemaking, active sports or a quarrel.

Observations of the subjects during gambling led to the following conclusions:

dosed stress trains the central nervous system;

with regular participation in gambling increases the ability to work;

decreases physical susceptibility to stressful situations.

Dosed hormonal surges that occur while playing in a real or live casino are useful. Increased blood flow to the brain trains cognitive functions.

Separately, studies were conducted on the long-term impact of realized excitement. It turned out that experienced players are less prone to memory loss in old age than non-gamblers.

People who play cards as a hobby have higher stress resistance and reduced emotional fatigue. At work, such people are more resilient and able-bodied and achieve a higher position.

The effect on mental activity

As it turned out, games are not only a simulator for the psyche, but also for the mind. People who play regularly train logic and attention, which in general has a positive impact on mental abilities.

A well-thought-out approach, the development of game systems, the calculation train the brain. This affects the behavior in everyday life. Playing people make decisions faster, behave more calmly in difficult situations. They less likely to enter into conflicts, and more often demonstrate effective or innovative thinking.

The psychological benefits of playing in a casino

The benefits of live casino games and gambling can be described by the phrase “psychological unloading.” A player experiences slight stress, but at the same time relaxes and relieves negativity.

The level of relaxation is similar to taking a small dose of alcohol, calming down after a quarrel or sex. At the same time, a person does not need a psychologist, doping or a partner to unload (as for sparring or sex). Playing regularly, a person becomes more balanced. Behavior during the game is a marker of adequacy.

A controlled game is a way to maintain psychological and mental health

The benefits of reasonable gambling are comparable to a moderate love of sweets or alcoholic beverages. As you know, anything can become poison if you exceed the dose, and it is in the power of a person to control himself.

So, 50 grams of chocolate cheer up and cause a feeling of joy due to the production of endorphins. And regular eating of 500 grams of goodies will lead to obesity and diabetes.

It’s the same with games. With a controlled approach, games act as an anti-stress. Just several minutes of play is enough to relax and cheer up. And along the way, develop resistance to stress and train memory.

If you manage your interest in games, they can be a useful hobby that acts as an anti-stress.

