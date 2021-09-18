The best apps to count your steps

By

When it comes to exercise, one of the best ways to keep fit is by walking and running. It’s easy to keep track of your progress using a variety of apps. They can help you to set personal fitness goals, helping you to get motivated and achieve your objectives. Before you get started on your journey, there are a couple of essential items that you need to consider.

Firstly, since we’re talking about mobile phone apps, it goes without saying that you’ll need to take your mobile with you, so it’s recommended to find the most comfortable way for you. You can opt to wear fitness gear with a secure pocket or you may prefer to use one of the specially designed armbands or belts. Secondly, it’s important to make sure you have a decent pair of trainers or running shoes for maximum comfort and functionality. If you need a new pair, with a Footlocker discount code, you can save when you shop online for shoes. We’re going to look at some of the different pedometers and mobile apps that are available right now.

Fitbit

The name Fitbit might bring to mind the actual wearable tracking devices that are currently on the market, in the form of watches or bands, but you might be surprised to know that you can actually download and use the mobile app even if you don’t own this device. This free app is a great step tracker and can also be used to record your daily food and water intake which can be helpful if you are also working towards a healthier lifestyle.

Google fit

The Google fit app was created by Google in partnership with the American Heart Association and is available for both iOS and Android systems. It’s ideal for tracking all your physical activity including counting steps, calories, and heart points, which can be earned by increasing the intensity of your workout. You can track weight loss by days, weeks, or months. It can even interact with a whole range of other health apps you have installed on your phone, such as sleep trackers, yoga apps, and it’s compatible with many more health and fitness apps.

Charity Miles

This app can be used to track how far you walk, run or cycle and it has a very special feature. You can use it to donate money to various different charities including the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Malala Fund, and Save the Children. It’s simple and easy to use and possibly the most rewarding experience when it comes to step counting. For a full list of charities that you can donate to, check out this list on the Charity Miles website.

Map My Walk

As the name suggests, this app is able to display your walking or running route on a map using your phone’s GPS, so it’s perfect for planning and recording your route, as well as counting steps, calories burned and distance travelled. It can also be used to track additional information, like your stride length, foot strike angle, and even ground contact time.

Stepsapp

Stepsapp is very popular and when used on iPhone devices, it has additional features, specifically, you can swipe and lock on your home screen to use the widget version of the app which is super convenient to check your progress while on the move. It has particularly appealing visual and display features and 6 colours to choose from.

The app you decide to choose is ultimately a personal choice, and you may want to experiment with one or two before making your choice. With so many great apps to choose from, you’ll definitely be able to find the one that’s right for you.