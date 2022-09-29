The benefits of microdosing mushrooms

Microdosing means taking a substance or drug in very small batches. Shroom microdosing is also included here, as they are taken orally, not by whole handfuls but by a few. Mushrooms contain a substance called psilocybin, which is closely related to serotonin when it enters the human brain. When the dose is taken, the brain perceives the mushroom as stimulation to produce the “happiness” hormone. It is clear that large doses of mushrooms cause an altered state of consciousness, altered sensory perception, and some kind of hallucinations. What are the benefits of microdosing?

Microdosing pros

Microdosing with mushroom can be beneficial and practical to the human body. There is no concrete evidence that absolutely everyone will be fine after taking the mushroom. Many scientists believe that due to the growing popularity of magic mushrooms, such concepts as the “placebo effect” began to grow. But what is still observed in those who take mushrooms inside?

Feeling of a high good mood. Effect of hallucinations, as after taking an LSD pill. Concentration and focus on what are important increases. A person suddenly becomes open, good-natured, easy-going, and very creative. Maximum reduction of anxiety and nervousness, absence of depression, and reduction of stress levels. Improvement in PTSD.

To identify one hundred percent effectiveness, you need a little more time for research. All that is described above is only collective information from certain groups of people who have been taking mushrooms for a long time.

Mushroom delivery

You can buy mushrooms not only in certain countries where they are allowed but also order special delivery right to your door. This feature appeared not so long ago but has already proven itself. To understand what a magic mushroom dispensary is, there are entire online stores and certain points around the city where you can get acquainted with the product in more detail and choose what you want. As a rule, mushroom stores are full of products that you don’t even think about.

The sales assistant will always prompt and help with the choice, he only needs to tell what effect you are trying to achieve by purchasing mushrooms for yourself. For example, completely different dosages are written on the packages. If you are still new to this business, then do not expect a huge dose and wow effect the first time. To begin with, it is important to understand whether this relaxation option is suitable for you or not. If you have been taking mushrooms inside for a long time, then the dosage for you should be a little more. But here, it is important not to overdo it and choose the right dose option.

It is always important to check not only the dosage but also the expiration date because the product is hallucinogenic. One day past due — it is important to throw the goods into the trash. Your health must be treated wisely if you want the effect not to be transferred forever to your body.

