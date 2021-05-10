Testosterone-Boosting Supplements: Are They Really Effective?

By

Testosterone is a sex hormone naturally produced by the body. It’s responsible for muscle development, sexual development in males, bone density, and hair growth. It is believed that women produce 1/10th to 1/20th of the amount of testosterone that male bodies produce. While the hormone levels peak early on, they start falling gradually at 1-2% a year once an individual is over thirty. That’s where supplements come in, at least, that’s how they are advertised. Could a pill really affect your testosterone levels? Here are the science-backed facts.

What are Testosterone Boosters?

As we’ve already established, testosterone levels decline as we get older, but age is not the only factor contributing to the decline. The levels can also fluctuate due to a number of other factors, such type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, and obesity. Thankfully, you may be able to take control by using testosterone boosters to increase your testosterone levels. Keep in mind that testosterone boosters are different from hormone injections, as you are not adding more testosterone into your body but rather trying to accelerate production.

T-boosters are supplements that help the body produce more testosterone in an effort to increases sex drive, muscle mass, and overall energy levels. In other words, you may be able to maintain your interest in sex as you grow older, make the most out of your gym sessions, and even lose weight by using testosterone boosters.

Nevertheless, it’s important to keep in mind that when it comes to biology, there are a lot of variables that come into play. Oftentimes, psychological problems and deeply-rooted physiological ailments are the culprits behind things like a low sex drive and extreme fatigue. It’s important to check with a specialist or your GP before you start taking anything in order to make sure that T-boosters are what you need.

How do they Work?

A T-booster’s mode of action is highly dependent on its active ingredients. Generally, there are two types of boosters, synthetic and natural and many people appear to feel more comfortable using all-natural ingredients rather than synthetic ones. That said, on the label of the best natural test booster, you’re guaranteed to find one ingredient in particular – D-aspartic acid.

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that is heavily involved in the processes of testosterone production and release. D-aspartic acid triggers the process by increasing the levels of Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinizing Hormone (LH) which then go on to stimulate the testes to produce more testosterone.

The rest of the ingredients in a natural T-booster may differ based on the manufacturer. A few common ingredients include ginseng extract, vitamin D3, ashwagandha extract, and luteolin. While ginseng and ashwagandha have been scientifically proven to increase testosterone, libido, and energy levels, vitamin D3 works on reducing stress and anxiety which can combat T-hormone production. As for luteolin, it is a plant-extracted ingredient that blocks the levels of estrogen (female sex hormone) in the body, thus increasing your ratio of testosterone to estrogen.

Benefits

Better Quality of Life

How can a testosterone-boosting supplement help you? Low T-levels are one of the causes of soft muscle tone and lower muscle mass, meaning there will always be a cap on your workout gains. Boosting your T-levels means you may be able to see more results in a reduced timeframe. In addition to maximising your workout, with enough testosterone you’ll have the energy to power through your gym sessions. If you often find yourself too tired to go to the gym, T-boosters may be able to take care of that as well.

In the bedroom, testosterone boosters may be the thing you need, whether it is to get you started or keep you going. Higher testosterone levels typically mean firmer and more frequent erections, as well as a reduced risk of acquiring erectile dysfunction. In addition, improved energy levels and better muscle tone may mean that you’ll have more stamina as well.

Lower Risk of Serious Health Conditions

T-boosters’ effects don’t only cover the luxuries of life, either. A study of 83,010 veterans, testing the effects of boosting the testosterone levels on males with already low levels, showed that testosterone supplementation reduced the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart attacks (myocardial infarctions).

In addition, research shows that low testosterone often indicates a higher risk of arthritis, meaning testosterone may save you from those terribly swollen joints.

Last, a 2016 study showed a strong link between testosterone levels and cognitive ability. After supplementing T-levels for a group of men for 24-weeks and then putting them through a Mini-Mental State Examination, the men’s general cognitive functioning was shown to have significantly improved. In support of those results, there is a pre-existing link between low testosterone levels and the risk of Alzheimer’s, according to a study by Saint Louis University.

The Verdict

The question of whether or not testosterone-boosting supplements are effective is quite an inaccurate, or rather incomplete, question. Supplements with high-quality ingredients bought from reputable suppliers appear to be highly effective in boosting testosterone levels and counteracting some of the effects of low-T. Then again, as with any other supplement on the market, there are some that take too long to work or provide underwhelming or negative results.

T-boosters are not a cure-all and definitely have some limitations. If the cause of your erectile dysfunction or decrease in libido is psychological, a T-booster most probably won’t be able to help you. Likewise, if you are a heavy smoker, you cannot take a T-boosting supplement that increases energy levels and expect to last through an entire one-hour gym session. To achieve the expected results, make sure that the underlying cause of your problem is low testosterone levels and not something else.

Testosterone-boosting supplements may be an effective solution for a number of physiological problems, such as low libido, fatigue, decreased muscle tone, erectile dysfunction, and even arthritis. As with any supplement, before considering testosterone boosters, you should first schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss your issue, establish whether or not it is caused by lower testosterone levels and whether testosterone boosters may be right for you. The fastest and easiest way to search for and book healthcare appointments online is through MyHealth1st.

