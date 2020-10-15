Prevention is better than cure! Avoid sustaining a sports injury with these essential tips

By

Participating in sports is a great way to keep fit, socialize, and get out and enjoy your life. Whether it’s a hobby, something you just do with friends or colleagues or you’re hoping to reach the top of your game and play or compete professionally, it’s safe to say that playing sports provides something for everyone.

Sadly, whether your goal is fitness, friendship or fame, sustaining a sports injury can put a spanner in the works, put your progress back for months, or even leave you unable to play sports for the foreseeable future – if you’ve sustained a debilitating sports injury locate a personal injury lawyer in Hackensack for more information. Prevention is always better than cure, so let’s explore how you can avoid sustaining a sports injury with these essential tips.

Raise your fitness levels, now

Are you waiting for a new season to begin? Or are you thinking about taking up a new sport or fitness trend? Whatever your sports plans are, don’t wait – start focusing on improving your fitness levels now, so you can hit the ground running and avoid exerting and injuring yourself. Consider increasing your cardio sessions, walk to work, take the stairs, hit the gym and lift some weights to build your strength. The more prepared your body is, the safer you’ll be.

Work on your technique

The better you are at your sports technique the less likely you are to injure yourself. Speak with your coach or consider filming yourself whenever you’re training so you can focus on the areas you need to work on. You may think that you’ve mastered the skills you need, the truth could surprise you.

Make sure you’re eating for health

You wouldn’t put the wrong type of fuel in your car and expect it to perform. The same logic applies to your body. Fuelling your body for sport and performance is essential to keeping yourself safe and healthy. Cut out those highly processed foods, sugary drinks and poor dietary choices and give your body the energy and nutrients it needs to perform. Your body will thank you!

Understand the importance of hydration

Keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is important, but when you’re participating in sports it’s even more vital. Drinking plenty of water and hydration drinks throughout your training and sports event will keep your body protected from dehydration, heatstroke and exhaustion.

Take rest days seriously

Whether you’re trying to beat your personal best or you’re working on your muscle strength and physique, you must take your rest days seriously. Resting gives you body time to recover and repair itself, allowing you to come back into play stronger and more powerful every time. Failing to rest properly can put added strain on your muscles, joints and tendons, restricting your movement, speed and your progress.

Finally, remember to look after yourself

If you do sustain an injury make sure you have it seen by a medical professional and follow the advice given!

