Nordic Walking: The Right Approach with Fitonist App

Nordic walking is a low-impact, full-body exercise that combines elements of walking, running, and cross-country skiing. It is a great way to get a workout without putting too much stress on your joints. Nordic walking can be done by people of all fitness levels, and it is a great way to improve your cardiovascular health, strength, and balance.

What is Nordic walking?

Nordic walking is a type of walking that uses specially designed poles to help you propel yourself forward. The poles are held in front of you, and you use them to push off the ground as you walk. This helps to engage your upper body muscles and improve your balance.

Benefits of Nordic walking

Nordic walking offers a number of benefits, including:

Improved cardiovascular health: is a great way to get your heart rate up and improve your cardiovascular health.

Increased strength: can help to strengthen your muscles, including your arms, legs, core, and back.

Improved balance: can help to improve your balance and coordination.

Weight loss: is a great way to burn calories and lose weight.

Reduced stress: can help to reduce stress and improve your mood.

How to do Nordic walking

Here are some tips for doing Nordic walking:

Choose the right poles: Nordic walking poles are designed to be lightweight and easy to use. They should be the right height for you, so that your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle when you hold them.

Use proper form: The correct form for Nordic walking is to keep your back straight, your shoulders relaxed, and your arms bent at a 90-degree angle. Your poles should be in front of you, with your fingertips resting on the grips.

Start slowly: If you are new to Nordic walking, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts.

Using the Fitonist App

The Fitonist App is a great way to track your Nordic walking workouts. The app provides a variety of features to help you stay motivated and on track, including:

GPS tracking: The app tracks your distance, pace, and elevation gain.

Workout stats: The app provides detailed stats on your workouts, including calories burned, time spent, and heart rate.

Challenges: The app offers a variety of challenges to help you stay motivated.

Conclusion

Nordic walking is a great way to get a workout and improve your overall health and fitness. With the right form and technique, Nordic walking is a safe and enjoyable activity for people of all fitness levels.

Additional tips for Nordic walking

Wear comfortable shoes: You will be doing a lot of walking, so make sure you wear comfortable shoes that support your feet and ankles.

Warm up before you start: Warming up will help to prevent injuries.

Drink plenty of water: Stay hydrated to avoid dehydration.

Cool down after you finish: Cooling down will help your body recover.

If you are new to Nordic walking, it is a good idea to take a class or get lessons from a qualified instructor. This will help you learn the proper form and technique to avoid injuries.

