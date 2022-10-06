New Release Hyde Products in 2022 Review

New products get introduced in the vape industry every day. It is an ever-expanding industry with trends showing a positive future. There is no limit to the number of companies that come up with different ideas and concepts for leveraging users’ vaping experiences. Hyde is one such brand that always strives to meet the dynamic customer demands with its range of advanced vape products.

But the abundance of choices can get immensely difficult as a user, especially if you do not have a lot of experience with vaping.

So, here, we present you with a review of 3 beautiful products Hyde released in 2022.

Hyde Edge RAVE 4000 Puffs Rechargeable TFN

From the impressive series of disposable vapes by Hyde comes the Hyde Edge Rave 4000 Puffs. It has an eye-catching design with a sleek body and a classy appearance. The ombre shades representing the individual flavors will stand out at any party or get-together you attend. Now, talking about its various features, the LED light has got to be its point of attraction. You can use the button to turn the pen on or off conveniently.

The e-liquid in this pen is free from tobacco and comes in many flavors. From fruity flavors like Philippine Mango to flavors for dessert lovers like strawberry ice cream, you can find anything that suits your taste. The pen will last you for 4000 puffs, and you can recharge its 600mAh battery with a Micro USB charger. Thus, it is a dedicated product that will last a long time.

Hyde IQ Disposable Vape Pen 5000 Puffs Rechargeable

Another disposable pen is the Hyde IQ 5000 Puffs Disposable Vape Pen. It is one of the most technology-packed vape products this year. Besides, it has a compact cyberpunk design, making it convenient to carry around. This product comes with 2 LED lights that indicate vape juice levels and the device’s battery life. The LED lights up with different colors to point toward the specific range of e-liquid levels. It is an excellent feature for a disposable pen, as it will help you know when to recharge it and throw it away.

Also, for a smooth vaping experience, the manufacturer has made the vapor filter through a mesh coil. However, the best feature of Hyde IQ Disposable 5000 Puffs vape is that its airflow can be controlled, giving you amazing vaping sessions. This vape comes with a range of 20 fruity flavors to choose from. The e-liquid capacity is 8 mL, lasting 5000 puffs, and the battery is rechargeable with any type C charger.

Hyde X Disposable Vape Pen 3000 Puffs

The last one in this series of reviews but not least is Hyde X 3000 Puffs Disposable Vape Pen. It has a sporty look painted with gradient combinations, representing its colorful flavors. The pen comes in a safe plastic package, so it gets delivered without any external damage.

Besides, it offers 16 different flavors to choose from to cater to the different tastes of vapers. Some are fruity flavors, from sweet to tangy, while others are tobacco-flavored. The e-liquid capacity of this pen is 7 mL, and it has 5% of nic salt included, producing a puff count of 3000. Also, you don’t have to worry about recharging the device often, as its 950mAh battery is powerful enough to last you for all those 3000 puffs. Thus, you can carry this vape around anywhere conveniently.

Conclusion

Now you know how equally wonderful these 3 new Hyde products are. But as various people have different preferences, you can choose any of these as your vaping companion. Neither of them will disappoint you and provide you with value for money.

